Timeline’s Remarkable Ascent in the Financial Advisory Sector

Timeline, a premier British fintech firm specialising in supporting independent financial advisers, has achieved a monumental milestone as it enters 2024, managing £4 billion in client Assets Under Management (AUM). This achievement represents a doubling in both the number of adviser firms it collaborates with and its AUM in 2023.

A Pioneering Influence for Financial Advisers

Established merely six years ago by CEO Abraham Okusanya, Timeline has emerged as a pioneering entity in the vast financial advice market, overseeing more than £1 trillion in client assets. The company equips Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) with advanced technological tools that streamline their workflow, enhance client interactions, and improve financial outcomes across the UK.

Rapid Growth and Industry Acclaim

In 2023, Timeline continued to expand rapidly, building on its status as the UK’s fastest-growing discretionary fund manager for 2021 and 2022. It broke into the top-10 Model Portfolio Services (MPS) as per Nextwealth’s findings, surpassing the UK’s largest MPS provider in new business acquisition. Defaqto honoured Timeline as the most recommended MPS by Advisers in 2023.

Enhancing IFA Operations with Digital Tools

Timeline’s superior financial planning software offers a comprehensive solution encompassing client fact-finding, risk profiling, cashflow modelling, and investment analytics. The addition of Timeline Portfolios, a suite of high-performing, cost-effective investment portfolios, has bolstered its appeal to IFAs. Timeline’s integrated approach delivers a seamless digital experience for UK IFAs at a lower cost.

Abraham Okusanya, founder and CEO of Timeline, stated:

“ I’m truly delighted that our mission has resonated so deeply with financial advisers. Starting the year with over £4 billion of clients assets invested in better, lower cost portfolios, aligned with their goals, is ultimately reflected in the tens of thousands of end clients and their families who are now facing a better financial future.

The UK’s financial advice market represents a staggering £1 trillion in client assets. Everybody in the industry now recognises Timeline as the unstoppable rocket ship on a mission to make financial life and retirement better for millions of people. We aspire to be the Number One provider of technology-powered Model Portfolio Services for IFAs within the next three years.”

In 2023, Timeline spearheaded the Adviser 3.0 conference, an industry-wide financial adviser summit that featured Baroness Karren Brady and author Seth Godin. The 2024 event will host business expert Deborah Meaden, uniting hundreds of advisers in May.