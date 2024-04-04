M+A Partners Welcomes New Partner to Strengthen Leadership Team

M+A Partners, a leading independent firm specialising in chartered accountancy, tax advisory, and auditing, is delighted to announce the elevation of a new partner to its ranks.

From 6 April 2024, Isobelle Webster will officially join the partnership, in recognition of her unwavering commitment, extensive knowledge, and her considerable, sustained contributions to the firm’s success.

Isobelle’s tenure at M+A Partners has been marked by her pivotal roles in audit and corporate finance, and her recent management of a diverse business portfolio, encompassing entities from individual entrepreneurs to substantial corporate organisations, across a broad spectrum of sectors, with a notable emphasis on agriculture.

Her rapid advancement within the firm’s Senior Promotion and Development Framework underscores her profound expertise, astute commercial insights, and the strong rapport she has cultivated with clients and colleagues alike at M+A Partners.

Regarding her appointment, Isobelle expressed: “M+A Partners is a firm with a supportive and ambitious culture, providing a clear pathway for team members to accomplish their career goals and develop individual strengths. It is working within this collaborative environment that has enabled me to grow professionally, building on my own knowledge to confidently take on each new opportunity. Becoming a Partner marks a significant next step in my career journey. I am delighted to have been invited into a partnership that enables me to work alongside a team of similarly dedicated colleagues, each working together to shape the future of our firm and helping to realise our plans for growth.”

Alistair Fish, a partner at M+A Partners, shared his enthusiasm for Isobelle’s promotion: “Promoting the next generation of talent is an essential part of developing the breadth and high-quality of service that is our foremost priority for clients – Isobelle exemplifies this commitment to excellence and I am delighted that she is joining us as a partner of the firm. Isobelle is a well-established figure in the business community, with a highly regarded knowledge of local sectors and I know she will positively contribute to the long-term success of M+A Partners.”