Octore Announces Independent Investigations Fund to Support Anti Corruption Reporting Across Europe

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM. August 10th, 2026 — Octore, the European Association for Corruption and Transnational Research, has announced the launch of the Independent Investigations Fund, a new funding programme for independent investigations into foreign-linked corruption and illicit financial activity in Europe.

The Fund will support journalists, nonprofit research organisations and specialist investigators examining hidden ownership, politically connected assets, sanctions evasion and the misuse of European corporate structures.

Corruption tied to authoritarian state power has already left a measurable trail across Europe. Octore funds the work required to follow that trail through European company registries, property records and financial systems.

Grants issued through the programme may cover research costs and legal review. Funding can also extend to data acquisition, translation, digital security and cross-border collaboration between partner teams.

Michael Petrov, Head of International Advocacy at Octore said: “Impunity survives on silence. We are proud to launch this Fund and stand behind the investigators willing to break that silence. This support lets them pursue evidence safely, and it is our job to make sure their findings land in front of the institutions that can respond.”

Octore will prioritise projects that demonstrate a clear public benefit and sound research methodology. Applicants must also show they can protect sources and handle sensitive material responsibly. Decisions weigh the feasibility of the proposed work against the risks it may create for the people involved.

Some projects supported through the Fund may remain confidential until publication. Others will stay confidential indefinitely, where security conditions do not permit public disclosure.

The Independent Investigations Fund is one of four programmes operated by Octore, alongside the European Kleptocracy Mapping Programme, the Accountability and Evidence Programme and the Public Awareness Initiative.