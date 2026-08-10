Beyond Plastic Free July: Roast & Ground Puts Sustainable Refreshment Into Practice

Plastic Free July may only take place once a year, but the challenge of reducing waste is one that businesses can address every day. Roast & Ground is reinforcing its commitment to making workplace refreshment more sustainable, helping customers consider the environmental impact of their coffee, packaging, cups, disposables and hydration choices. Its approach combines responsible sourcing with practical waste reduction measures, charitable support and partnerships designed to create lasting positive change.

The annual Plastic Free July campaign has once again prompted millions of individuals and organisations worldwide to rethink their use of single-use plastics. For Roast & Ground, however, the campaign is a natural extension of work that continues throughout the year, with sustainability embedded into the company’s approach to workplace coffee and refreshment.

As a certified B Corporation, Roast & Ground is focused on achieving a balance between purpose and profit while delivering positive outcomes for its customers, communities and the environment. Every Roast & Ground coffee is either Fairtrade or Rainforest Alliance certified, helping support responsible sourcing, farming communities and sustainability across the coffee supply chain.

Reducing waste is also central to the company’s product offering. Roast & Ground provides recyclable packaging alongside reusable and compostable cups and biodegradable disposables. These options give workplaces practical alternatives to conventional single-use plastics and make it easier for businesses to introduce more sustainable refreshment practices.

Roast & Ground’s sustainability commitments also encompass its wider social and environmental responsibilities. Through its Fuel Their Day coffee range, the company donates 50p from every pack sold to Only A Pavement Away, helping people experiencing homelessness move towards employment in the hospitality sector. It also supports marine restoration initiatives through the Marine Conservation Society, recognising the importance of healthy marine ecosystems to biodiversity and climate change mitigation.

“Plastic Free July is a great reminder that small changes can create significant impact,” said Catherine Gray, Joint Managing Director at Roast & Ground. “Whether it’s switching to compostable cups, choosing ethically sourced coffee or reducing packaging waste, every decision matters. Sustainability isn’t a one-month campaign for us. It’s built into the way we do business every day.”

Partnerships also play an important role in Roast & Ground’s sustainability strategy. Rex-Royal, its Swiss coffee machine manufacturing partner, has introduced measures including recyclable materials, durable machine design, refurbishment programmes, energy-efficient technology and renewable energy generation at its production facilities. By designing machines for longevity, Rex-Royal helps businesses extend equipment lifecycles and reduce unnecessary waste.

Roast & Ground is also helping organisations rethink how they provide drinking water in the workplace. Its filtered, refillable hydration systems offer an alternative to single-use bottled water, helping businesses reduce packaging waste and adopt a more circular approach to workplace refreshments.

“As a family business, we believe sustainability should be practical, measurable and achievable,” added Catherine Gray. “By combining great coffee with responsible sourcing, trusted partnerships and meaningful community support, we’re helping our customers make choices that are better for people and better for the planet.”