Chip Chip Hooray! National Fish & Chip Day Is Back

Once again the nation is coming together to celebrate its favourite dish as National Fish & Chip Day returns, and Friday 5th June marks the beginning of its second decade.

Held annually, this special day recognises the iconic status of fish and chips and, after starting as a small initiative, has grown into the UK’s biggest food awareness day. In 2025 alone, over 442 million people saw, heard or read about the day which is a testament to the nation’s enduring love for this great British classic.

As the industry continues to navigate ever-rising costs affecting the supply chain and labour, fish and chip businesses across the UK are showing remarkable resilience by adapting menus, exploring a wider range of responsibly sourced species and finding new ways to keep this family favourite accessible to communities everywhere.

National Fish & Chip Day celebrates and thanks everyone involved in bringing this dish to life; from the fishers who head out in all weathers, and the farmers producing quality potatoes and peas, to the fish and chip shops, restaurants and home cooks who turn these ingredients into something truly special.

Gary Lewis, President of The National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association (NEODA) who are founders of the day, said: “National Fish & Chip Day is a celebration not only of a much-loved British tradition, but also of the innovation helping to secure its future. As we look ahead to the big day in 2026, we’re encouraging shops and customers to explore a wider range of fish beyond cod and haddock; from hake to pollock and other responsibly sourced species. By embracing variety, we can support sustainability, reduce pressure on key stocks and ensure that fish and chips remain a staple of British life for generations to come.”

With celebrations planned across the country, shops will once again be marking the occasion with special menus, competitions, and community events so keep an eye out locally and join in the fun.