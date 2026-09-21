CROSSROADS Maldives expands dining and social scene with new SunRay Maldives opening

New oceanfront social and swim club opens at The Marina on 24 September, adding to a dining collection spanning 12 restaurants and bars across the integrated destination.



LONDON, UK. September 18th, 2026 – Twelve restaurants and bars. Three resorts. A dinner that changes restaurant with every course. And now, a new oceanfront social and swim club is set to join the mix.

At CROSSROADS Maldives, eating through the destination may require slightly more commitment than anticipated. The difference is that it is all remarkably easy.

CROSSROADS is one integrated destination, with SAii Lagoon Maldives, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SO/ Maldives connected through The Marina and its restaurants, bars and social spaces. So rather than choosing a resort and largely staying put, guests can wander out for lunch, meet somewhere else for drinks, change restaurants for dinner — or make several restaurants the dinner.

For example, guests enjoying the signature progressive dining experience can start at Nihonbashi Blue with a signature starter. Move on to Ministry of Crab for its Sri Lankan Mud Crab. Then finish with dessert at Carne Diem Grill.

Three restaurants. One dinner. A perfectly reasonable amount of effort in the circumstances.

All three come from Tokyo-born, Japanese–Sri Lankan chef-restaurateur Dharshan Munidasa, known for bringing Japanese culinary precision to Sri Lankan ingredients. Ministry of Crab and Nihonbashi Blue are the only Sri Lankan restaurants ever to have ranked on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, while Carne Diem Grill was featured on 50 Best Discovery in 2026.

And that is only part of the menu. Across CROSSROADS, the choice stretches from Thai, Cantonese, Indian and Japanese food to American favourites and live music at Hard Rock Cafe. In total, there are 12 restaurants and bars to work through.

From 1 October, the dinner radius expands again. Guests staying at SAii Lagoon and Hard Rock Hotel can take a complimentary shuttle boat to Hadaba at SO/ Maldives, where Levant-inspired food is served in an oceanfront setting at sunset. Hadaba has been named Maldives’ Best Hotel Restaurant by the World Culinary Awards.

There is also a new place to go before, or after, dinner. SunRay Maldives is set to open at The Marina on 24 September, a new oceanfront social and swim club where guests can spend the day by the water, meet for drinks and stay on into the evening. Designed to shift with the day, it moves from relaxed daytime gatherings and programming into a livelier social atmosphere towards sunset.

And despite all that choice, there is surprisingly little travelling involved. The Marina is just 15 minutes by complimentary boat from Malé, while the resorts, restaurants and experiences sit within the same CROSSROADS destination.

Which makes the real luxury here less about having twelve places to eat. It is being able to decide, at seven o’clock, that somewhere else sounds better.