Discover the EU’s organic excellence at the Natural & Organic Food Show 2026

LONDON, UK. September 10th, 2026 – Trade visitors are invited to discover the breadth and diversity of the European Union’s organic food and drink at the Natural & Organic Food Show, taking place at ExCeL London on 16–17 September 2026.

The EU’s ‘ More Than Only Food & Drink ’ campaign will host a dedicated stand (NF151) featuring 40 products from across all 27 EU Member States. The selection spans wine and spirits, fruit and vegetables, bakery, confectionery, meat and dairy, with 37 organic products and a number carrying Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) or Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status.

Recognised as a leading UK trade event for the natural, organic and sustainable products sector, the show brings together retailers, buyers, distributors, wholesalers and food industry professionals. The campaign stand will give visitors the opportunity to taste products from across the European Union while learning more about their origins, production methods, and commercial potential.



A packed programme of tastings



Each day will be divided into three general sampling sessions and two category specific advisor-led tasting sessions, including a cheese tasting with pairings led by cheese expert Patrick McGuigan; and a fruit- and vegetable-focused tasting led by fresh produce consultant Kelly Shields.

The sampling sessions will showcase products from different countries and categories (spanning meat, dairy, beer, wines and spirits, bakery and confectionery), while the advisor-led tastings will feature selections curated around each expert’s specialist knowledge. During these sessions, advisors will guide visitors along the tasting counter, providing insights into the products and encouraging educational conversations about provenance, production and quality.

Among the products available to discover will be:

Organic cheeses, including Comté PDO from France, Parmigiano Reggiano PDO from Italy, Halloumi PDO from Cyprus and Queso Manchego PDO from Spain.

Organic wines and spirits, including Melnik PDO wine from Bulgaria, Douro PDO red wine from Portugal, single-vineyard Xynisteri PDO from Cyprus and Polish Vodka PGI.

Organic Styrian Pumpkin Seed Oil PGI from Austria, showcasing a distinctive regional ingredient with a protected connection to its place of production.

Organic traditional European charcuterie, ranging from Prosciutto di Parma PDO and Spanish chorizo, to Greek apaki and Croatian kulen.

Organic bakery products, including Swedish sourdough rye bread, German pumpernickel and Dutch Gouda cheese biscuits.

Distinctive fruit, vegetable and store-cupboard products, such as Estonian wild blueberry powder, Hungarian sweet paprika, Romanian pear juice and Slovakian rosehip and sea buckthorn tea.

Explore European cheese with Patrick McGuigan



Award-winning cheese writer and educator Patrick McGuigan will be on the stand to lead guided cheese tastings and speak with visitors about the diverse cheesemaking traditions found across Europe.

Speaking about the show, he said: “The most exciting thing about European cheese is that there is always a story behind the flavour. Comté PDO, Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, Halloumi PDO and Queso Manchego PDO are all shaped by their local landscapes, raw materials and generations of cheesemaking expertise, yet each offers a completely different tasting experience.

“The guided tastings will give visitors the chance to explore these differences firsthand and understand what organic production and protected status mean in practice. For buyers, that combination of distinctive flavour, authentic provenance and a story that can be clearly communicated is particularly compelling.”

Expert insights into EU Fresh Produce with Kelly Shields

Kelly Shields, fresh produce policy expert and industry consultant, will provide in-depth insights into the EU’s fruit and vegetable sector. She said: “Europe’s fruit and vegetable sector is incredibly diverse, shaped by different climates, landscapes and growing traditions. The tasting will give visitors the opportunity to discover products from across the EU and explore how provenance, organic production and thoughtful processing can create distinctive flavours and formats.

“For buyers, products such as Estonian wild blueberry powder, Hungarian sweet paprika, Romanian pear juice and Slovakian rosehip and sea buckthorn tea demonstrate the potential of fruit and vegetables far beyond the fresh produce aisle. They offer interesting opportunities across retail, foodservice and product development, while giving businesses strong stories to tell around origin, quality and production.”

Alongside the tastings, the stand will highlight the EU’s approach to organic agriculture, food quality, traceability and sustainable production. Visitors will be able to learn more about the regions behind the products and the producers combining traditional knowledge with innovation and evolving approaches to responsible production.

For more information visit enjoy-its-from-europe.campaign.europa.eu

ENDS