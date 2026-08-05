European Food Experiences Are Shaping What UK Consumers Want to Buy Next

LONDON, UK. August 4, 2026 – Holidays across Europe are doing more than inspiring travel memories. They are influencing the food and drink choices British consumers make once they return home. As interest grows in authentic regional flavours and traditional dining customs, advisers from the EU’s More Than Only Food & Drink campaign say retailers, wholesalers and foodservice operators have an opportunity to respond with a broader selection of products that reflect Europe’s rich culinary heritage.

The campaign’s advisors say food tourism has become an important source of product discovery. Travellers are increasingly exploring local markets, family-run restaurants and regional food traditions, returning home with a desire to recreate those experiences using authentic ingredients and products linked to specific regions.

Well-known favourites such as Feta PDO, limoncello and spritz cocktails continue to enjoy strong demand in the UK, but consumers are now showing greater interest in products that sit beyond the established favourites. Regional specialities with PDO and PGI protection are becoming increasingly attractive to shoppers looking for authenticity, provenance and new culinary experiences.

European rituals driving purchasing decisions

One of the strongest emerging trends is consumers embracing the occasions that surround food rather than focusing solely on individual dishes. The relaxed atmosphere of a French apéro, the sociable nature of an Italian aperitivo and Spain’s traditional vermouth hour are all inspiring people to recreate similar moments with friends and family at home.

These occasions encourage purchases across a broad range of food and drink categories, including sparkling wines, spirits, cheeses, cured meats, bakery products, confectionery and fresh produce.

France continues to introduce visitors to regional products that remain relatively unfamiliar to many UK shoppers. In addition to regional cheeses and Crémant de Loire PDO sparkling wine, advisors highlight Lucques du Languedoc PGI olives, valued for their distinctive crescent shape and delicate flavour, together with Miel de Provence PGI honey, which reflects growing consumer demand for premium products with a clear regional identity.

Italy’s aperitivo tradition is also broadening consumer awareness of regional ingredients and products. Alongside the enduring popularity of Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, travellers are discovering products such as Mortadella Bologna PGI, Sicilian pistachio pesto and bergamot-based citrus products from Calabria. Sparkling wines from the Trento PDO region are also attracting increasing attention among those seeking authentic alternatives to more familiar sparkling wine styles.

Spain continues to showcase the diversity of its regional food culture through products including Pimentón de la Vera PDO smoked paprika, Jijona PGI nougat and premium Marcona almonds, all of which are becoming increasingly popular as sharing occasions grow in popularity. The country’s long-established vermouth tradition is also encouraging travellers to recreate the relaxed social occasions they enjoyed while abroad.

Bakery and confectionery products are also benefiting from the rise of culinary tourism. Travellers are making local bakeries, cafés and food markets a central part of their holidays, leading to greater awareness of traditional regional specialities. Products attracting growing interest include Germany’s Nürnberger Lebkuchen PGI and Aachener Printen PGI, Portugal’s Pastel de Nata, Greece’s honey-rich Melomakarona biscuits and Romania’s traditional Cozonac sweet bread. Growing consumer interest in authentic travel experiences is helping increase demand for bakery and confectionery products that combine craftsmanship, heritage and a strong sense of place.

Elsewhere, Greece’s growing reputation as a culinary destination is shining a spotlight on Kalamata PDO olive oil, regional honeys and herbal infusions made from mountain botanicals. Romania’s expanding wine tourism is also introducing visitors to indigenous grape varieties such as Fetească Regală and Fetească Albă, creating opportunities for retailers and hospitality operators to expand their wine ranges with lesser-known regional varieties.

Neil McAndrew, wine advisor for the More Than Only Food & Drink campaign, comments:

“Travel has become one of the most important routes to food and drink discovery. What is particularly interesting is that consumers are no longer returning from holiday simply looking for a bottle of wine they enjoyed in a restaurant or a cheese they tasted at a market. Increasingly, they are returning with a much broader appreciation of local food culture and the products that help define it.

“Whether it is a French apéro centred around regional specialities, an Italian aperitivo built on local ingredients and sparkling wines, or a Spanish vermouth occasion shared with friends, consumers are becoming increasingly interested in the rituals and traditions that sit behind food and drink. Those experiences create a powerful connection to products and often inspire consumers to seek them out once they return home.

“For retailers and foodservice operators, that presents a significant opportunity. Products carrying PDO and PGI status are particularly well positioned because they offer exactly what many consumers are looking for after travelling, authenticity, provenance and a genuine connection to place. These products tell a story about a region, a tradition and a way of life. As consumers become more adventurous and food tourism continues to grow, we expect increasing demand for products that allow people to recreate those experiences at home.

“We’re also seeing travellers move beyond the most familiar European products and become increasingly interested in regional specialities they may not have encountered before. Whether that’s a local sparkling wine from northern Italy, a protected olive variety from southern France, a traditional Spanish confectionery product or an indigenous Romanian grape variety, these discoveries can quickly translate into demand once consumers return to the UK. For businesses willing to embrace these emerging trends, there is a real opportunity to get ahead of the curve.”

Social media is helping speed up the discovery of regional European products by allowing travellers to share recommendations and experiences almost instantly. Foods and drinks that may once have remained local favourites can now gain widespread visibility among UK consumers within a short period.

For retailers and foodservice operators, the opportunity is about more than expanding product ranges. Presenting regional foods within the context of the traditions, occasions and stories that make them unique can strengthen customer engagement and help transform memorable holiday experiences into lasting purchasing habits.