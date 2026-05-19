“I’m a wine expert – here are the six Rosés you need to drink this Summer”

Rosé wine remains one of the UK’s fastest-growing wine categories, now worth over £712 million and forecast to climb to £928 million by 2035. Growing demand, driven by premium consumer trends and the popularity of lighter wine styles, is prompting calls for retailers and hospitality venues to diversify their rosé selections.

Although Provence rosé has become synonymous with the category thanks to its strong branding and lifestyle appeal, rosé wines encompass a far broader and more varied range of styles from wine regions around the world.

Neil McAndrew, wine consultant and advisor to the EU’s More Than Only Food & Drink campaign, explains: “The EU produces a huge diversity of rosé styles, from dry and mineral to fruity or off-dry, as well as sparkling; depending on grape variety and winemaking technique. Yet the trend for pale-coloured rosé in a Provençal style has exploded, and major regions from the Languedoc to Bordeaux, the Rhône and the Loire Valley are now producing their own successful expressions. “A similar picture is seen across Europe, with key wine-producing countries including Spain, Italy and Portugal embracing the style, while Germany – the fourth largest producer in Europe – has also invested heavily in rosé, particularly organic production. Meanwhile, emerging regions such as Slovenia and Czechia, alongside cooler-climate areas in Greece, are producing notably fresh styles.”



A commercial opportunity for retailers and hospitality



For UK retailers and hospitality venues, expanding rosé listings and coming up with strategies to promote the category offers a simple way to drive discovery, increase premium sales and tap into one of wine’s most dynamic categories. The visual aspect of rosé and its attractive packaging is a powerful tool to utilise in online imagery, back-bar or window displays, and in prominent retail spaces.

McAndrew continues: “Premium rosé has seen significant growth in the UK and doesn’t face the same barriers as other premium wines. While entry-level rosé sells well in supermarkets, independents, restaurants and bars can benefit from trading consumers up to more premium wines. The distinctive bottles and strong brands support premiumisation and deliver higher price point bottle sales as well as opportunities for higher-margin by-the-glass sales. Yet many wine lists still default to one or two Provençal rosés, despite Europe producing dozens of distinctive styles.”



To help retailers and operators expand their offer, Neil McAndrew shares six EU rosé styles to explore this summer:



1. Tavel PDO from Rhône Valley, France: the powerful rosé

“Often described as the “red wine drinker’s rosé”, Tavel PDO from France is deeper coloured and fuller-bodied than the pale Provençal style. Typically based on Grenache with Syrah or Cinsault, it delivers flavours of strawberry, herbs and spice, and is structured enough for grilled meats or Mediterranean dishes.

“A serious, gastronomic rosé that proves pink wine doesn’t have to be delicate.”

2. Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo PDO from Italy: vibrant cherry rosé



“Italy is the third largest producer of rosé with great examples produced in all wine-making regions, from Veneto in the north to Sicily in the south. Made primarily from Montepulciano grapes, cerasuolo literally means “cherry-coloured”. Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo PDO sits stylistically between rosé and light red: vivid, fresh and juicy with cherry, raspberry and subtle tannins.

“Bright fruit and structure make it ideal for food – from charcuterie to pizza.”

3. Getariako Txakolina PDO from Basque Country, Spain: zippy Atlantic rosé



“Spain is the second largest producer of rosé in the world, with famous regions such as Rioja and Navarra crafting high-quality examples. However, at the more individual and interesting level, Getariako Txakolina PDO is produced near Spain’s northern coast using grapes such as Hondarrabi Beltza. These wines are light, saline and naturally high in acidity, sometimes with a slight spritz.

“A refreshing coastal style that pairs perfectly with seafood.”

4. Grenache Rosé (Languedoc-Roussillon region, France): great value rosé

“Grenache rosés from the south of France, specifically the Pays d’Oc and Languedoc-Roussillon offer exceptional value for money and are widely available. Ranging from very pale pink to a delicate salmon-pink, the wines are similar to the iconic Provence style but without the price tag. Many producers blend in Cinsault, Syrah, or Mourvèdre to increase complexity.

“A great mid-week treat which whisks you away to the sunny South of France, even on a dark November evening!”

5. Greece: Emerging rosés



“For new and exciting rosé wine, consistently delivering exceptional quality, great value and individuality, join the rush to explore the best that Greece has to offer. Normally produced from a blend of native grape varieties like Xinomavro, Agiorgitiko, Fokiano and Malagousia, this ancient wine-producing country has gained a firm foothold in the UK with the wines now available from local and national retailers.

“Classy, elegant style, great with mediterranean dishes.”

6. German Rosé / Rosé Sekt (Germany): cool-climate precision



“Germany is the fourth largest wine producer in the EU and produces rosé in the Pfalz, Rheinhessen, and Baden regions from grapes such as Spätburgunder (Pinot Noir), Portugieser and Dornfelder. Styles range from dry to off-dry still rosé to Rosé Sekt, the country’s sparkling wine category.

“Crisp acidity and delicate fruit — a cooler-climate alternative to Mediterranean rosé.”

Together, these styles highlight the breadth and versatility of EU rosé wines, offering retailers and hospitality a clear opportunity to refresh their ranges and inspire consumers to explore beyond the familiar.