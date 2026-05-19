“I’m a wine expert – here are the six Rosés you need to drink this Summer”

Rosé wine remains one of the UK’s fastest-growing wine categories, now worth over £712 million and forecast to climb to £928 million by 2035. Growing demand, driven by premium consumer trends and the popularity of lighter wine styles, is prompting calls for retailers and hospitality venues to diversify their rosé selections.
Although Provence rosé has become synonymous with the category thanks to its strong branding and lifestyle appeal, rosé wines encompass a far broader and more varied range of styles from wine regions around the world.
“A similar picture is seen across Europe, with key wine-producing countries including Spain, Italy and Portugal embracing the style, while Germany – the fourth largest producer in Europe – has also invested heavily in rosé, particularly organic production. Meanwhile, emerging regions such as Slovenia and Czechia, alongside cooler-climate areas in Greece, are producing notably fresh styles.”
A commercial opportunity for retailers and hospitality
To help retailers and operators expand their offer, Neil McAndrew shares six EU rosé styles to explore this summer:
1. Tavel PDO from Rhône Valley, France: the powerful rosé