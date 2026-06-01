Leeds’ Kerala Canteen Raises the Bar with New Summer 2026 Menu

LEEDS, UK. June 1, 2026 — Kerala Canteen has launched a new summer menu designed to showcase the restaurant’s evolving vision of modern Kerala cuisine. Combining regional recipes, premium Yorkshire ingredients and a tapas-style dining format, the collection represents the most ambitious menu the Leeds venue has created so far.

Located near some of Leeds’ most popular entertainment destinations, Kerala Canteen has built a loyal following by offering a fresh take on South Indian food.

Its culinary philosophy centres on blending authentic Kerala cooking with locally sourced Yorkshire produce. The latest menu has been shaped by chefs whose backgrounds include Michelin-starred restaurants, MasterChef UK, Great British Menu and leading international kitchens.

The restaurant has quickly earned recognition across Yorkshire and beyond, supported by industry awards, positive reviews and national rankings.

Among its achievements are inclusion within the UK’s Top 100 Indian Restaurants, recognition among Yorkshire’s leading Indian dining destinations and widespread acclaim for introducing Kerala tapas to British diners.

Unlike conventional curry houses, Kerala Canteen encourages guests to share plates inspired by the flavours and traditions of Kerala’s canteens, toddy shops and family homes.

New dishes for Summer 2026 include a Chef’s Special T-Bone Steak layered over Beef & Bone Marrow Curry, a Half Roasted Chilli Garlic Chicken and an inventive Beef Curry Pie.

Signature dishes such as Trivandrum Fried Chicken, Chilli & Tamarind Cauliflower, Salmon Green Mango Curry and Slow Cooked Beef Biriyani remain key features of the menu.

A new £36.95 tasting menu offers a complete dining experience with a tapas dish, curry bowl, side, dessert and prosecco.

The dessert menu explores Kerala’s connections to international food cultures through creations including Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake & Gulab Jamun, Pistachio and Pepper Semifreddo and Dark Chocolate Delice with Matcha.

The menu was developed by Chef Abdulla Khader Allingal Siddique and consultant chef Bobby Geetha, combining regional authenticity with contemporary culinary expertise.

From award-winning curries and Kerala tapas to Yorkshire beef and modern desserts, Kerala Canteen continues to push the boundaries of British Indian dining.