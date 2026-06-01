New Brunch Afternoon Tea at Nesso Blends Italian Flavours with British Tradition

LEEDS & MORLEY, UK. June 1, 2026 – Nesso has launched an innovative Brunch Afternoon Tea designed to offer a fresh alternative to the classic afternoon tea experience. Available at both its Leeds city centre and Morley cafés, the new menu combines Italian-inspired brunch dishes, artisan pastries and traditional afternoon tea favourites into one indulgent package.

Premium Afternoon Tea for Two from £39.95 for Club Members

The experience has been created for shoppers, social gatherings, theatre visitors, couples and anyone looking for a more modern and satisfying afternoon tea option.

Replacing the usual emphasis on finger sandwiches, Nesso’s interpretation features a selection of baked sweet treats alongside popular brunch dishes, delivering a more substantial meal while retaining the charm and indulgence of afternoon tea.

Priced at £44.50 for two guests (£39.95 for Nesso Club members), guests receive a welcome glass of bubbly or fresh juice each, two giant baked scones with clotted cream and jam, two cupcakes, two Sicilian cannoli (pistachio and hazelnut), a choice of one brunch dish per guest, and one pot of tea to share or an Americano each.

For those looking to celebrate, a bottle of Prosecco can be added for just £10.

The launch highlights Nesso’s commitment to delivering high-quality Italian-inspired brunch experiences built around premium ingredients, artisan pastries and contemporary menu choices.

Popular selections include Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toast, Eggs Benedict, Halloumi Avocado Toast, Panettone French Toast, Bacon Pancakes with Maple Syrup & Ricotta and Seasonal Chef Specials.

The concept offers guests a unique combination of brunch and afternoon tea, providing greater variety than many traditional afternoon tea menus.

Nesso Leeds benefits from a central location near the First Direct Arena, Leeds Grand Theatre, Victoria Gate and Merrion Centre, making it ideal for pre-show dining, special occasions and weekend visits.

Meanwhile, guests in Morley can enjoy the same menu in a relaxed local setting without needing to travel into Leeds city centre.

Those who join the free Nesso Club loyalty programme can access the experience for £39.95 per couple, saving £5.

Members also earn loyalty points on every visit, which can be redeemed at both Nesso and the award-winning Kerala Canteen.

About Nesso

Blending Italian café culture with contemporary Yorkshire hospitality, Nesso has become a destination for brunch lovers, shoppers, students, theatre-goers and food enthusiasts seeking quality food and drinks in stylish surroundings.

Locations

📍 Nesso Leeds

Ground Floor, Scape

42 Merrion Street

Leeds LS2 8JG

📍 Nesso Morley

87 Queen Street

Morley

Leeds LS27 8DX

For bookings and more information, visit the Nesso website.

ENDS