New Brunch Afternoon Tea at Nesso Blends Italian Flavours with British Tradition

LEEDS & MORLEY, UK. June 1, 2026 – Nesso has launched an innovative Brunch Afternoon Tea designed to offer a fresh alternative to the classic afternoon tea experience. Available at both its Leeds city centre and Morley cafés, the new menu combines Italian-inspired brunch dishes, artisan pastries and traditional afternoon tea favourites into one indulgent package.
Premium Afternoon Tea for Two from £39.95 for Club Members
The experience has been created for shoppers, social gatherings, theatre visitors, couples and anyone looking for a more modern and satisfying afternoon tea option.
Replacing the usual emphasis on finger sandwiches, Nesso’s interpretation features a selection of baked sweet treats alongside popular brunch dishes, delivering a more substantial meal while retaining the charm and indulgence of afternoon tea.
Priced at £44.50 for two guests (£39.95 for Nesso Club members), guests receive a welcome glass of bubbly or fresh juice each, two giant baked scones with clotted cream and jam, two cupcakes, two Sicilian cannoli (pistachio and hazelnut), a choice of one brunch dish per guest, and one pot of tea to share or an Americano each.
For those looking to celebrate, a bottle of Prosecco can be added for just £10.
The launch highlights Nesso’s commitment to delivering high-quality Italian-inspired brunch experiences built around premium ingredients, artisan pastries and contemporary menu choices.
Popular selections include Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toast, Eggs Benedict, Halloumi Avocado Toast, Panettone French Toast, Bacon Pancakes with Maple Syrup & Ricotta and Seasonal Chef Specials.
The concept offers guests a unique combination of brunch and afternoon tea, providing greater variety than many traditional afternoon tea menus.
Nesso Leeds benefits from a central location near the First Direct Arena, Leeds Grand Theatre, Victoria Gate and Merrion Centre, making it ideal for pre-show dining, special occasions and weekend visits.
Meanwhile, guests in Morley can enjoy the same menu in a relaxed local setting without needing to travel into Leeds city centre.
Those who join the free Nesso Club loyalty programme can access the experience for £39.95 per couple, saving £5.
Members also earn loyalty points on every visit, which can be redeemed at both Nesso and the award-winning Kerala Canteen.
Ground Floor, Scape
42 Merrion Street
Leeds LS2 8JG
87 Queen Street
Morley
Leeds LS27 8DX