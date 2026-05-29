New Story Cookbook Aims to Challenge Stereotypes and Rewrite Britain’s Immigration Narrative

YEOVIL, UK. May 29th, 2026 – A new project is seeking to place a different story of immigration into the hands of young people across the UK.

The Business of Recipes – A Story Cookbook is a social history told through food, documenting the original recipes and journeys of immigrant families who arrived in Britain, built businesses from nothing, and helped shape the nation’s cultural and economic landscape.

Rather than only launching commercially, the creator behind the project is raising funds to donate copies directly to schools, colleges, and libraries. The goal is to ensure the next generation, particularly indigenous British students and 2nd and 3rd generation British Asians, has access to stories that broaden understanding and challenge harmful stereotypes.

“At a time when immigration is often reduced to divisive soundbites, this book offers a human perspective,” the creator and author, Surinder Hothi said.

“It tells the stories of immigrants like my parents who came to Britain, worked hard, built businesses, and contributed to society. These are stories young people deserve to hear.”

Blending recipes with personal narratives, the book aims to capture the intersection of food, identity, and immigrant entrepreneurship. It serves as both a culinary documentation and guide and a social and historical record, preserving voices and experiences that are often overlooked in mainstream discourse. Each chapter ends with ‘Food for thought’, opposing and differing eastern and western perspectives on business, money, immigration, culture, parenting and nutrition.

The crowdfunded campaign aims to print and distribute copies to educational institutions across the UK, preserve untold stories of immigrant enterprise and cultural heritage, and provide a more balanced and nuanced perspective on immigration for young readers.