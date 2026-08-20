Statuo Serves Up a New Website for Jus-Rol



Digital agency Statuo has designed and developed a new website for Jus-Rol, bringing the household baking brand’s refreshed identity to life online.

The launch follows a major rebrand led by brand agency Brandon, which created Jus-Rol’s new visual identity and packaging system for its UK and Ireland portfolio.

With that foundation in place, Statuo worked closely with the teams to translate the new identity into a digital experience that felt unmistakably Jus-Rol, while making the website more useful for the people visiting it.

With hundreds of recipes and product variations to explore, the challenge went far beyond a visual refresh. The website needed to guide consumers to the right content without overwhelming them, while protecting years of hard-earned search visibility. Using search data and insights into user behaviour, Statuo reshaped the experience around how people actually discover recipes, browse products and bake at home.

“People don’t visit a recipe website to admire its navigation. They arrive because they need an idea for dinner, have pastry in the fridge or are looking for something to bake with their children,” said Faye Collings, Marketing Director at Statuo.

“Our challenge was to remove as much friction as possible between that first spark of inspiration and getting something into the oven.”

That thinking led to a simpler content structure that makes a large recipe library feel more manageable. Recipes and product ranges are easier to explore, while colour cues taken from Jus-Rol’s packaging help users understand where they are without having to think about it.

The UX also becomes more practical once the baking begins. Step-by-step checklists help users keep their place in a recipe, while Baker’s Mode prevents the screen from going to sleep when their hands are busy or covered in flour.

Users can also create an account, save favourite recipes and rate the bakes they have tried. These ratings feed into dynamic recipe pages shaped by the behaviour and preferences of Jus-Rol’s audience.

Search performance was treated as part of the design process rather than an afterthought. An initial SEO audit identified how consumers were already finding and navigating the website, informing the new content structure and improvements to important recipe categories and high-value searches.

Between January and May 2026, Jus-Rol recorded 7.88 million organic impressions, up from 5.55 million during the same period in 2025, a year-on-year increase of 42%.

Organic clicks grew by 5%, from 228,800 to 240,300, while average search rankings improved by more than four positions.

Jus-Rol said: “Working in collaboration with Statuo on the new Jus-Rol website has been seamless, with the team having natural intuition on the brand’s guidelines, tone of voice, timelines, creative execution and overall functionality.

Faye and the Statuo team felt like an extension of Jus-Rol’s by continually putting the brand first and proactively looking for ways to improve, even with the smallest of details. We’re really pleased with the result and look forward to continuing working with Statuo.”