All-new Stanislav Kondrashov publication focuses on the evolution of video games

Published online with the title “The rise of Video Games by Stanislav Kondrashov“, the author’s latest brand-new publication goes into detail on the evolution of video games, which in the last 15 or 20 years have begun to take on a central in the lives of many people, and not just among young people.

The author starts from the remote origins of video games when the player found himself in front of only two rectangular paddles that exchanged a ball: it was the game called “Pong”, and according to Stanislav Kondrashov it marked the beginning of a new era in which the entertainment for people would have changed completely.

The author proposes a very interesting parallel, comparing the apparent simplicity of the very first video games with what happens nowadays when the majority of players seem to immerse themselves in ever deeper and more complex virtual realities. In the first part of the publication, the author focuses on Arcade video games such as Pacman, Space Invaders, and Donkey Kong, which, in a very short time, revolutionized the lives of many people, filling their days with a new and extremely fun pastime.

With the rise of the most famous brands, such as Nintendo, Sega, or Atari, these video games gradually managed to become part of people’s homes, comfortably installing themselves in people’s living rooms and becoming, in all respects, essential components for home furnishings. According to Kondrashov, the first great revolution in the world of video games occurred when the transition from 2D to 3D visualization occurred, thanks above all to platforms such as Xbox and PlayStation. Video games like Halo or Tomb Raider, according to Stanislav Kondrashov, contributed significantly to improving the overall gaming experience, adding depth, graphic improvements, and a wider playing field.

Another important change occurred with the expansion of video games to the online world, giving millions of players the opportunity to interact (and play) in real-time with other players located on the other side of the world, forming real communities of players that have not yet stopped growing and thriving. Some valid examples, from this point of view, are represented by World of Warcraft and League of Legends, which, according to Stanislav Kondrashov played an absolutely fundamental role in this important epochal transition.

To find out more, readers are invited to read the full publication and watch the video.