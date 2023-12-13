Marmalade Game Studio Unveils Mobile Edition of Ticket to Ride

Following its successful debut on Steam, Marmalade Game Studio is excited to announce the arrival of Ticket to Ride on mobile platforms. This launch comes as a direct response to player demand for a more portable version of the game.

Marmalade Game Studio has shown a strong dedication to its community since the Steam release. They have been actively engaging with player feedback and have laid out a clear plan for ongoing support and updates until 2024. The mobile release allows players the flexibility to enjoy the game wherever they go. In keeping with the studio’s tradition, Ticket to Ride features cross-platform multiplayer, allowing friends and family to connect across different devices.

Michael Willis, co-CEO of Marmalade Game Studio, highlights the studio’s commitment to its community: “We’ve always prioritised actively listening and responding to our players’ desires and with Ticket to Ride we’ve enjoyed amazing support and engagement from our player-base. The transparent roadmap, detailing our commitment to ongoing support through 2024 and beyond, is a testament to our dedication. Your feedback drives us, and together, we’re shaping the future of our game.”

The mobile version of Ticket to Ride retains all the features that made the Steam version popular, including the innovative adaptive AI system, a fresh aesthetic, and varied gameplay options. The launch includes the Europe map as an in-app purchase, and players can look forward to numerous expansions over the next 12-18 months.