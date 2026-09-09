Flight Panels Launches Synaptic A220 Stream Deck Profiles for Microsoft Flight Simulator

Three new profiles bring physical cockpit controls to one of the most anticipated airliners in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

BELFAST, UK. September 8th, 2026 – Flight Panels has announced the release of a suite of three Stream Deck profiles for Microsoft Flight Simulator built to match the Synaptic A220.

Using Elgato Stream Deck devices, pilots can reach the A220’s systems directly through physical buttons, rotary dials, and LCD touchscreens instead of hunting for controls with a mouse. It’s a faster, more tactile way to fly, one that keeps hands on hardware, deepens immersion, and brings the desktop cockpit closer to the feel of the real thing.

Richard Kennedy, Founder of Flight Panels said: “Few aircraft in recent memory have been as eagerly awaited as the Synaptic A220. What began in 2021 as an open-source community project grew into a full commercial airliner, spent years in development under the wing of iniBuilds, drew crowds at two consecutive FSExpo shows and finally arrived on the Microsoft Flight Simulator marketplace in August 2026.

“The result was worth the wait – a regional airliner with custom fly-by-wire logic, a faithful Pro Line Fusion avionics suite, and systems depth that ranks among the most complete in the sim. This release is built to match that depth.”

Flexibility is central to the Flight Panels approach. Unlike dedicated cockpit hardware built for a single aircraft type, a Stream Deck adapts to whatever pilots choose to fly. There’s no need to invest in a panel that only suits one airliner and looks out of place in the next – with a tap, pilots can switch from the A220 to any other aircraft in their hangar, and the profile instantly reconfigures to match the look and feel of that cockpit. One device, every aircraft.

Aircraft Profile

This features over 500 custom designed buttons across 19 pages cover the A220’s flight management, avionics, communications, electrical, fuel, and environmental systems.

To accurately reproduce systems whose data isn’t fully exposed by the current build of the aircraft, such as the CTP (Control Tuning Panel), the primary cockpit interface pilots use to manage radio communications and navigation, Flight Panels developed a custom connector for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Every button is designed to match the look and feel of the A220 cockpit, and all controls are pre-configured and ready to use straight out of the box. It includes both 15-key and 32-key layouts and is compatible with the Stream Deck XL, MK.2, Stream Deck Mobile (iOS and Android), and the Corsair Xeneon Edge, priced at £25.

Autopilot Profile

Built for the Stream Deck +, taking full advantage of the device’s physical buttons, LCD touch screen, and rotary dials. Rather than clicking on-screen knobs, pilots can dial in heading, altitude, speed, and vertical navigation by hand. Priced at £15.

AeroLens Pro Enhanced Profile

AeroLens Pro is Flight Panels’ camera management solution for pilots, digital creators, and streamers, giving quick and simple access to cockpit, instrumentation, showcase, custom, and quick view cameras so creators can cut to the right shot every time.

The A220 Enhanced edition adds 24 custom camera views designed to improve immersion and enjoyment – including tail, nose wheel, cabin, overwing, and engine views, filling a gap left by the limited views available in the aircraft itself. It is fesigned specifically for the Stream Deck XL, Stream Deck Mobile (iOS and Android) and Corsair Xeneon Edge and is priced at £20.

All three profiles are also available together as the Synaptic Super Bundle, a designation reserved for Flight Panels’ most popular Stream Deck profiles. The bundle combines the A220 Aircraft, Autopilot and AeroLens Pro Enhanced profiles with the Flight Panels Profile Switcher for added value, at a 20% saving over buying each product individually.

All three profiles are compatible with both Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and 2024 and are available now, individually or as part of the Synaptic Super Bundle (which provides a 20% saving) from the Flight Panels Store

ENDS