Iconic Ninja Slayer Franchise Launches Its First Indie Game

Fans of the cherished Ninja Slayer franchise will be thrilled as KADOKAWA Game Linkage, Inc. and ABC Animation announce the development of the franchise’s inaugural indie game title, poised to captivate a global audience.

Set for its premiere on the esteemed gaming platform, Steam, this eagerly awaited game adaptation of the renowned novel and comic series, “Ninja Slayer,” promises a blend of traditional storytelling with cutting-edge gameplay mechanics. Further details about the game can be explored on its official Steam page and the game’s dedicated X account.

This ambitious collaboration between ABC Animation and KADOKAWA Game Linkage, both leaders in their respective fields, aims to deliver a premier indie gaming experience. At its core, the game features the iconic Ninja Slayer series, a cultural phenomenon with over 4.44 million copies sold worldwide. Entitled “Neosaitama in Flames,” the game immerses players in a cyberpunk cityscape where they take on the role of the titular Ninja Slayer in a high-octane adventure.

The creators of Ninja Slayer, Bradley Bond and Philip Ninj@ Morzez, expressed their excitement about the game adaptation, highlighting its loyalty to the series’ distinct style and narrative depth.

“The Ninja Slayer franchise itself is also heavily influenced by several classic video games. The “Neosaitama in Flames” version is particularly nuanced, so it should be a good fit for a side-scrolling action game. I’ve heard that there will be a series of battles with Laomoto Khan and I am extremely excited about that. I’m looking forward to a game which will have the atmosphere of karate and ninja!” (Mr. Bond)

“It’s a great honor to hear that an enthusiastic indie studio is going to make this game. From the screen shots, I’m glad to see that they’ve managed to mix the unique atmosphere of Neosaitama Cyberpunk with modern cyber colors and cool effects. This will probably also be the first time that the Ninjas from the Muji comic book version will be coming to life! I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of Ninjas we’ll get to see. Can’t wait to play it!” (Mr. Morzez)

“Neosaitama in Flames” will feature adrenaline-pumping battles against the notorious Basilisk and the elite Interrupter, with players leveraging the signature Ninja Dash and Hisatsu-Waza moves for an immersive combat experience. The game’s structure encourages players to engage bosses in any sequence, reflecting the original narrative’s unpredictability, enhanced by the newly introduced “bridge” maneuver that allows for strategic evasion and counterattacks.

The Steam page for “Ninja Slayer Neosaitama in Flames” is now active, providing fans an opportunity to add the game to their wishlist. Keep an eye on the official X account for updates and exclusive content.

Game Details: