MELTY BLOOD: TWI-LUMINA, the latest 2D fighting game in the MELTY BLOOD series, set to release in April 2027

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 12, 2026 ― ANIPLEX Co., Ltd has confirmed that its 2D fighting game ― ANIPLEX Co., Ltd has confirmed that its 2D fighting game MELTY BLOOD: TWI-LUMINA will be released on April 22, 2027, alongside a new promotional video for the game.

The game’s store pages for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One , and Steam have also been made available and can be accessed globally.

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA has been fully revamped from a previous iteration of the game, including an enhanced battle system and all-new characters joining the team of fighters, as the story of battle unfolds anew in a dream.

The release date announcement trailer features new battle scenes involving a selection of playable characters, including Len, and other well-loved characters like Shiki Tohno, Red Arcueid, and Ciel. Furthermore, this announcement marks the first reveal of the new visual style of White Len, as illustrated by character designer Takashi Takeuchi. The trailer can be viewed now on YouTube

Additionally, ANIPLEX will be exhibiting at Tokyo Game Show 2026, to provide more insights into the game slated for release next year. The company confirmed that MELTY BLOOD: TWI-LUMINA will be available for a hands-on demo for the first time at the event, which is taking place at Makuhari Messe between September 17 and September 21, 2026. Visitors are welcome to visit the booth (ANIPLEX Booth: Hall 4 04 – C04, HAPPINET Booth: Hall 6 06 – N04) and play the game.

MELTY BLOOD is a series of 2D fighting games set in the world of Tsukihime, a long-form fantasy visual novel created by TYPE-MOON. Since the release of the first title in the series for PC in 2002, numerous titles have been released for arcades, PlayStation, and Steam. This title, MELTY BLOOD: TWI-LUMINA, is a revamped version of the 2D fighting game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA, which was previously released in 2021.

Based on the world of the epic fantasy visual novel Tsukihime – A Piece of Blue Glass Moon, the game features a story written by TYPE-MOON’s Kinoko Nasu and characters redesigned by Takashi Takeuchi. The revamped game has additionally seen improvements in an evolved battle system and new playable characters for players to enjoy and discover.

ANIPLEX is expected to share more information regarding development at the release date draws near in April 2027.

Product Information

Title: MELTY BLOOD: TWI-LUMINA

Genre: 2D fighting game

Platforms: PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™ 2, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox One, Steam®

No.of Players: 1 to 2 players (online)

Release Date: April 22, 2027

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, Spanish, French, Portuguese

Note: Voiced language in Japanese only

Copyright: ©TYPE-MOON / Project LUMINA

Original Work: Kinoko Nasu / TYPE-MOON

Development: Soft Circle French-Bread

Distribution: ANIPLEX