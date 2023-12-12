Tom Kerridge’s Chelsea Venue Charges Higher Prices Than His Buckinghamshire Restaurant for Identical Dishes

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is raising eyebrows with the pricing strategy at his new restaurant in London. Despite being only 30 miles apart, dishes at his latest establishment, The Butcher’s Tap and Grill Chelsea in West London, are priced higher than at its namesake in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, which opened two years earlier.

The Butcher’s Tap and Grill Chelsea, launched last Thursday (7 Dec), boasts a menu nearly identical to the Marlow branch but with a noticeable difference in pricing.

For instance, starters like Fried Mac’ N’ Cheese Bites, Grilled Chorizo, or Cumberland Sausage Scotch Egg, which cost £7 in Marlow, are priced at £9.50 in the Chelsea location.

Similarly, a Classic Burger is priced at £13.50 in Marlow but climbs to £15 in Chelsea. Even French Fries see a price jump from £4.50 in Marlow to £6 in Chelsea.

Desserts also follow this trend, with prices rising from £5.50 in Marlow to £7.50 in Chelsea.

Kerridge, aged 50, excitedly announced the Chelsea restaurant’s opening, encouraging visitors to drop by amid their Christmas shopping for “burgers and beer.”

However, this price disparity has elicited mixed reactions. Chris Harris humorously remarked on the portion size, while Tamas Frost accused Kerridge of greed. Julian Parmenter shared his surprise at the high cost of a glass of Chardonnay in the Chelsea bar.

In contrast, former Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown congratulated Kerridge, expressing eagerness to visit. Customer Matt Hoare fondly recalled his recent visit and a selfie with Kerridge.

Kerridge, who now owns nine restaurants across the UK and holds three Michelin stars, has recently faced criticism for price increases, including a £20 hike in his cook-at-home Christmas dinner, now priced at £215 without traditional items like turkey, and a £2 increase for his fish and chips at Harrods, now £37.

Kerridge has been invited to comment on the pricing strategy for his new establishment.

Disclaimers:

This content and images have been licensed to use by Jam Press, edited and syndicated by https://www.znewsservice.com/.

Should you have any questions relating to this content please get in touch with Jam Press via https://www.jampress.co.uk/contact-us/