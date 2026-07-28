eXroid encourages people to prioritise their health during Good Care Month and World Hepatitis Day

KENT, UK, July 28, 2026 – As Good Care Month coincides with World Hepatitis Day, eXroid is encouraging people to put their health first by paying attention to any unusual symptoms, seeking advice when needed and supporting those around them to do the same.

The campaign focuses on the message that taking care of your health starts with recognising when something has changed and feeling comfortable asking for professional guidance. Despite this, many people continue to postpone seeking help because they feel embarrassed, worry about stigma or are unsure whether their symptoms are serious enough to discuss.

This is particularly relevant for conditions such as hepatitis. Millions of people around the world are living with hepatitis, but many do not realise they have it. If left undiagnosed and untreated, the condition can result in serious health issues and long-term complications.

Dr Mark Hudson-Peacock, Medical Director at eXroid, said: “Recognising hepatitis early gives people the opportunity to receive the treatment, care and support they need. Raising awareness also helps people understand the importance of protecting their liver and knowing when it is time to seek medical advice.

“A healthy liver is essential for overall health and plays a key role in many important functions throughout the body. Simple actions, including attending routine health checks, discussing concerns with a healthcare professional and seeking advice promptly, can help reduce the risk of future health problems and improve long-term wellbeing.”

As part of Good Care Month, eXroid is reminding people that taking care of their own health enables them to continue supporting family, friends and those who rely on them.

Dr Mark Hudson-Peacock added: “Whether it is booking a medical appointment, talking honestly about a health concern or helping someone else access the support they need, acting early can have a lasting impact.

“Good care is the foundation of better health. By increasing awareness, encouraging testing and tackling the embarrassment or stigma that may stop people from seeking help, we can empower more people to take charge of their wellbeing while building healthier and more supportive communities.”

eXroid is encouraging everyone to use Good Care Month and World Hepatitis Day as a reminder to learn more about their health, recognise when professional support may be needed and avoid letting embarrassment or stigma stand in the way of getting advice or treatment.

For more information about eXroid’s homecare service, visit www.exroid.com.