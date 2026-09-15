eXroid encourages people to recognise symptoms early for Urology Awareness Month

KENT, UK. September 14th, 2026 – To mark Urology Awareness Month, To mark Urology Awareness Month, eXroid is encouraging people to pay closer attention to changes in their urinary and intimate health and to feel more confident seeking advice when something does not feel right.

Urological symptoms can affect comfort, confidence and everyday life, yet many people may delay discussing them because of embarrassment, uncertainty or the belief that the problem will resolve on its own.

Symptoms such as changes in urinary frequency or urgency, discomfort when urinating, difficulty emptying the bladder or blood in the urine can have many different causes. While experiencing one of these symptoms does not necessarily mean there is a serious problem, persistent or unusual changes should not be ignored and should be discussed with an appropriate healthcare professional.

Dr Mark Hudson-Peacock, Medical Director at eXroid, said: “Recognising changes and seeking advice early can help provide reassurance and ensure people receive the right support when it is needed. Becoming familiar with what is normal for your body can also make it easier to notice when something changes.

“For many people, however, the biggest barrier is not recognising a symptom but feeling comfortable enough to talk about it. Urinary, bowel and other intimate health concerns can still carry unnecessary embarrassment or stigma, which may prevent people from asking questions or seeking medical advice.

“Urology Awareness Month provides an opportunity to challenge that stigma and encourage more open conversations about personal health. Healthcare professionals are accustomed to discussing intimate symptoms, and people should not feel that embarrassment has to prevent them from accessing information, reassurance or appropriate care.

“Intimate health symptoms can sometimes be difficult for people to talk about, but recognising changes and seeking appropriate advice is an important part of looking after your overall health. Greater awareness can help people feel more confident having those conversations and getting the support they need.”

Although haemorrhoids are not a urological condition, eXroid regularly supports people experiencing another area of intimate health where embarrassment can contribute to delays in seeking help. The company wants to spread the message that symptoms affecting intimate areas of the body should not be something people feel they simply have to live with.

eXroid is encouraging people to use Urology Awareness Month as an opportunity to become more aware of their bodies, recognise changes that may require attention and avoid allowing embarrassment or uncertainty to prevent them from seeking appropriate support.