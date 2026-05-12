eXroid Launches New Campaign Promoting the Health Benefits of Walking

eXroid has launched a new awareness campaign focused on the potential health benefits of regular walking, highlighting how daily movement may support bowel health, help reduce haemorrhoid risk factors and contribute positively to mental wellbeing.

Launched to coincide with National Walking Month and Mental Health Awareness Week, the campaign aims to encourage more open conversations around haemorrhoids, a condition that can affect both physical comfort and emotional health.

Walking is one of the simplest and most accessible forms of movement, but it can also play an important role in supporting healthy bowel function. Regular movement may help reduce constipation, while spending less time sitting can also help reduce rectal pressure, both of which are commonly linked to haemorrhoid symptoms.

The campaign also highlights the emotional impact haemorrhoids can have on sufferers. According to eXroid, 26% of sufferers say piles have a big impact on their emotional wellbeing, while 30% say the condition has a big impact on their day-to-day life.

Embarrassment remains a significant barrier for many people seeking help. Figures shared by eXroid show that 48% of women and 16% of men feel embarrassed or ashamed about having haemorrhoids, while 17% of sufferers have never told anyone about their symptoms.

Dr Mark Hudson-Peacock, Medical Director at eXroid, said: “Walking is a simple, accessible way to support physical wellbeing, but it can also help people feel more in control of their health. Haemorrhoids can affect confidence and emotional wellbeing, but no one should feel embarrassed to seek help. Speaking about symptoms early can reduce stress and help people access the right support.”

eXroid provides a non-surgical treatment for internal haemorrhoids, offering an alternative to hospital surgery without admission, significant post-operative pain or prolonged recovery. The procedure is designed to offer a discreet treatment option for patients before symptoms worsen.

Many people delay treatment because they believe surgery is their only option. eXroid aims to change that by offering a non-invasive electrotherapy procedure suitable for all four grades of internal haemorrhoids.

The company is supported by published clinical evidence and recognised by NICE under IPG525. eXroid Technology Ltd is also EU MDR certified, its UK clinical service is rated Outstanding by the CQC, and the company is a recipient of The King’s Award for Innovation.

With more than 5 million people in the UK estimated to suffer from haemorrhoids each year, eXroid is encouraging people to prioritise both their physical and emotional wellbeing, highlighting how simple lifestyle habits such as regular walking can play a positive role in supporting both.