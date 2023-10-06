Inauguration of the New Integrated Health and Social Practice at Rochdale Road Medical Centre in Middleton

Rochdale Road Medical Centre celebrated a momentous day as Mr. Chris Clarkson, MP for Heywood and Middleton, honored the occasion by formally inaugurating the recently renovated and expanded GP practice. The event was graced by the presence of key figures, including Steve Taylor, Chief Officer of Rochdale Care Organisation, Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust; Sandra Croasdale, Associate Director of Integrated Systems Development, NHS Greater Manchester, Integrated care, Heywood, Middleton, and Rochdale; Dr. M. Jiva, PCN lead for Middleton; and the dedicated medical professionals of Rochdale Road Medical Centre—Dr. S. Shahid, Dr. O. Khan, and Dr. M. Latiff. Also present were Jack Cochrane, Practice Manager, and Jackie McCann from Healing Humanity (Charity Wing).

Dr. Shahid, Senior GP Partner and Associate Medical Director at Manchester Integrated Care Board, expressed his satisfaction: “We are happy that we have expanded and the number of rooms has increased. The practice now works closely with the neighbourhoods, our primary care network and with our voluntary sector who are expanding the role within primary care. Our goal is to provide care closer to patient door step and bring more services out of hospital in the community”

During a presentation outlining their vision, they emphasised:

“Enable the poorest and most vulnerable in the community overcome the challenges of health and social inequality. Our approach invests in safe, welcoming spaces that are tailored and built around communities in need. Instilling confidence and equipping people with the skills to live happy healthy lives. In a community that is sufficient and sustainable, where integrated health and social care is at the heart of this. We aim to support the community, especially the most vulnerable to access the help they need.”

Steve Taylor commended the community-led initiatives spearheaded by Rochdale Road Surgery, acknowledging that Rochdale as a whole is making notable strides recognised both nationally and internationally. He applauded the outstanding community engagement efforts led by Dr. Salman Shahid and Jackie McCann to address health and social inequalities.

Chris Clarkson MP, a staunch supporter of these initiatives, expressed his pride in collaborating with the health and social care community. He spoke highly of the transformative work being carried out at the practice and praised the positive impact it’s making. Mr. Clarkson has already taken Dr. Shahid to No 10 Downing Street for a meeting with Steve Barclay to share best practices.