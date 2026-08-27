MV.Health Celebrates National Recognition for Medical Device Innovation

The UK health technology company has received The King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation for its work on Molto

MV.Health has received The King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation following the development of Molto, an ultra-slim and flexible medical device designed to support prostate care and pelvic wellness. The achievement recognises the company’s continued efforts to develop medical technology for intimate health and create more discreet, accessible options for people managing urological and pelvic health concerns.

The award recognises the company’s work developing doctor-designed medical devices for urological, gynaecological and sexual health, with a particular focus on giving patients more private and accessible ways to manage aspects of their intimate health at home.

Just 52 Innovation awards were made across the UK in 2026. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of The King’s Awards for Enterprise, which were first awarded in 1966.

Molto was developed following years of engineering and peer-reviewed clinical research into conditions including chronic prostatitis and ejaculatory dysfunction.

MV.Health says embarrassment, stigma and hesitation can prevent some men from seeking support for urological concerns, despite these conditions affecting millions of people.

Molto was designed as a non-pharmacological option that can be used at home alongside appropriate advice and care from medical professionals.

Dr Soum Rakshit, co-founder and chief executive of MV.Health, said:

“Receiving The King’s Award for Enterprise at our offices was an incredibly proud moment for our entire team. Molto is the result of years of engineering and peer-reviewed clinical research into conditions like chronic prostatitis and ejaculatory dysfunction, problems that affect millions of men yet are rarely spoken about. This award recognises that work, but more importantly it recognises prostate health itself. We are honoured to play a part in bringing it into the mainstream, with the visibility it has long deserved.”

Founded in 2014, MV.Health develops doctor-designed medical devices for urological, gynaecological and sexual health.

Its work covers health concerns including chronic prostatitis, delayed ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, arousal disorder, vaginal dryness and pelvic pain.

The company focuses on creating devices that allow patients to manage aspects of their intimate health privately at home, while continuing to seek clinical care where necessary.

MV.Health says its devices have received more than 60 awards and have supported more than 250,000 patients around the world.

The King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation recognises the development of Molto and the company’s wider commitment to creating medical technology in areas of health that are often overlooked or difficult to discuss.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, formally presented the award on behalf of His Majesty The King at MV.Health’s premises at Shoelands Farm Offices in Puttenham on Wednesday 26 August.

The presentation included a tour of the company’s premises, where invited guests were shown the work, facilities and projects behind MV.Health’s medical devices.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise recognise outstanding achievements by UK businesses in the fields of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Winners are presented with their award at their company by a Lord-Lieutenant, one of The King’s representatives, and are also invited to a Royal reception. The award allows recipients to use The King’s Awards emblem for five years.

For MV.Health, the recognition marks another milestone in its work to develop innovative technology for intimate health and to bring conditions such as prostate health, pelvic pain and sexual dysfunction into wider public conversation.