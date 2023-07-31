Recharge Your Workday with 7 Refreshing Break Ideas

When the sun beckons you outdoors and work tasks seem never-ending, it can be challenging to stay focused at your desk. Long workdays can leave you feeling overwhelmed, but taking a break from the computer and stepping away from your desk can lead to a mental reset and increased efficiency for the rest of the day.

Explore these popular ways to disconnect momentarily, allowing you to tackle your busy day with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

1. Stretch and Move:

After prolonged periods of sitting, indulge in a head-to-toe stretch. Even if you’re short on time, you can engage in neck, shoulder, arm, back, and leg stretches at your desk. Don’t forget to exercise your wrists to avoid typing-related strain or injuries.

2. Take a Walk:

If you have a spare few minutes, step away from your office or home desk and venture outside for a walk. Whether through your neighborhood or city sidewalks, the fresh air and physical activity will rejuvenate your body and mind.

3. Embrace Outdoor Moments:

On scorching days when a mid-workday walk may feel too hot, find a cool and shady spot to sit and unwind. Enjoy the benefits of fresh air and sunlight without the discomfort.

4. Rest Your Eyes:

Eyestrain can be a serious concern for those with computer-based jobs. Apply the “rule of 20s” by looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes, giving your eyes the break they deserve.

5. Indulge in a Favourite Snack:

Step away from your desk and treat yourself to a bite of something delightful. Nestlé rallies nut butter bombs offer a perfect solution for those video call-filled days, blending indulgence with balance while helping you power through your workday. With three mouthwatering flavors – raspberry peanut butter, brownie almond butter, and salted cashew butter – these chilled delights boast decadent chocolate and smooth nut butter without any preservatives, artificial flavors, or colors.

6. Connect with Friends:

Spare a few minutes for a midday chat with a friend or coworker. Socializing is a feel-good way to momentarily shift your focus from work and refresh your mind.

7. Savor an Afternoon Coffee:

For that much-needed afternoon pick-me-up, head to your favorite local coffee shop for a refreshing iced beverage. Paired with a chilled snack like Nestlé rallies nut butter bombs, you’ll enjoy a delightful sweet and savory treat.

Discover more delectable ways to rally through your day by visiting nestlerallies.com.