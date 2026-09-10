UK Recovery Technology Brand PRFRM 1 Unveils Five-Device Red Light Therapy Range

– UK recovery technology brand PRFRM 1 has unveiled a five-device collection designed to make red light therapy, compression and LED skincare easier to incorporate into everyday recovery routines.

Developed in Surrey for athletes, active people and wellness-focused customers, the PRFRM 1 range brings together broad and targeted red light devices, wireless pneumatic compression boots and a wearable LED face mask.

The collection was created after the founders found that premium recovery experiences often required travel to specialist facilities, expensive individual sessions or equipment that was difficult to use consistently at home.

“Recovery is often the part of performance that gets squeezed out when training, work and life get busy,” said Craig Storey, Co-Founder of PRFRM 1.

“We wanted recovery technology that could fit into real routines at home without relying on expensive specialist spaces. PRFRM 1 grew from finding research-informed tools we would genuinely want to use ourselves and making them easier for other active people to access.”

The five-device PRFRM 1 launch collection includes: