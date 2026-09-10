UK Recovery Technology Brand PRFRM 1 Unveils Five-Device Red Light Therapy Range

Developed in Surrey for athletes, active people and wellness-focused customers, the PRFRM 1 range brings together broad and targeted red light devices, wireless pneumatic compression boots and a wearable LED face mask.
The collection was created after the founders found that premium recovery experiences often required travel to specialist facilities, expensive individual sessions or equipment that was difficult to use consistently at home.
“Recovery is often the part of performance that gets squeezed out when training, work and life get busy,” said Craig Storey, Co-Founder of PRFRM 1.
“We wanted recovery technology that could fit into real routines at home without relying on expensive specialist spaces. PRFRM 1 grew from finding research-informed tools we would genuinely want to use ourselves and making them easier for other active people to access.”
The five-device PRFRM 1 launch collection includes:
- CORE – £1,299: A half-body red and near-infrared light panel with eight wavelengths, 300 x 5W LEDs and a maximum coverage area of 119 x 61cm.
- BEAM – £799: A targeted red light recovery lamp with four wavelengths, 60 x 5W LEDs and adjustable positioning.
- DESK – £599: A compact red and near-infrared light panel designed for workspaces, bedside setups and home recovery areas.
- FLOW – £699: Wireless full-leg recovery boots combining six-chamber sequential pneumatic compression with 80 integrated red and near-infrared LEDs, five pressure levels and three recovery modes.
- SKIN – £349: A rechargeable wearable LED face mask using four wavelengths across an 84-LED configuration for structured cosmetic skincare routines.
The collection is available from the PRFRM 1 website.
PRFRM 1 products are wellness devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease. Product-specific results may vary.