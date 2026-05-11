UK Vein Care expands specialist varicose vein network with new clinics in Warrington and Crawley

UK Vein Care has expanded its nationwide presence with the launch of two new specialist varicose vein clinics in Warrington, Cheshire, and Crawley, West Sussex. The new locations increase the group’s network to 14 clinics, improving access to same-day, consultant-led vein treatments for patients across the North West and the South East commuter region.

The two new clinics offer the same clinical programme as the rest of the network, including modern varicose vein treatment using Endovenous Laser Ablation (EVLA), foam sclerotherapy and avulsion phlebectomy, all performed under local anaesthetic with no hospital admission required. Typical waiting times are zero to three weeks, compared with 29 to 48 weeks on the NHS.

UK Vein Care is part of Nordic Health Group, a Copenhagen-headquartered healthcare company that has operated specialist varicose vein clinics since 2016. The group owns and operates 60 clinics across the United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and the Netherlands, and has completed more than 55,000 varicose vein treatments to date. It is the largest specialist varicose vein provider in Europe by clinic count, treatment volume and geographic reach.

One in three adults in the UK will develop varicose veins at some point in their lives. The NHS has significantly curtailed routine varicose vein treatment, restricting funding to cases involving serious complications such as active ulceration or recurrent bleeding. As a result, the majority of patients seeking timely, elective treatment must access private care.

Warrington serves a population of approximately 210,000, with strong catchment access across Cheshire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester. Patients looking for a varicose vein clinic in Warrington can now access specialist care locally without travelling to Manchester or Liverpool. The new clinic at Old Alder Lane, Burtonwood provides a genuinely accessible alternative for patients in Warrington, St Helens, Widnes, Runcorn, Wigan and Chester.

Crawley serves the wider West Sussex and Surrey commuter belt. Patients looking for a varicose vein clinic in Crawley now have access to Consultant Vascular Surgeon-led care at Maidenbower Place, operating from Saxonbrook Medical Centre. The clinic serves Crawley, Horsham, East Grinstead, Redhill and the Gatwick corridor.

Thomas Lawaetz, Founder and CEO, Nordic Health Group said: “When we started in Copenhagen in 2016, we had one clinic, one mission and one vision: to help as many people as possible to an improved quality of life without varicose veins, using the best possible treatment protocol. Everything since then has been built on that same principle. The UK is a market where the need is large, NHS waiting lists are long and specialist private provision is still limited. Warrington and Crawley are two communities where patients have told us that access to specialist care is difficult. That is exactly where we want to be.”

Gary Maytham, Consultant Vascular Surgeon and CMO at UK Vein Care said: “At UK Vein Care our clients are attended to by experienced Consultant Vascular Surgeons from the first consultation through to completion of treatment. An initial consultation, involving history taking, examination and duplex ultrasound, is undertaken by the surgeon who will treat you. This enables the surgeon to gain a full understanding of the effect that varicose veins are causing as well as of your aims and expectations of treatment. A treatment plan is built on these assessments and is carried out by this same surgeon. This end-to-end clinical ownership, combined with the volume of cases our surgeons handle, produces results that a generalist setting simply cannot replicate.”