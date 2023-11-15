UK Vein Clinic Opens New Facility in Cambridge, Offering Premier Vein Treatments

Cambridge Welcomes New UK Vein Clinic Location in Trumpington

Marking a significant step in vein healthcare, the UK Vein Clinic has opened a new branch in Cambridge. This move aligns with their firm dedication to enhancing the quality of life for those plagued by varicose veins, offering top-tier private healthcare solutions at reasonable prices.

Around 25% of individuals suffer from varicose veins, a condition that can hinder everyday activities, cause discomfort, diminish confidence, and prevent people from enjoying their favourite activities. Given the current limited access to NHS treatments, the UK Vein Clinic is dedicated to providing accessible treatment options nationwide and aims to alter public perception regarding vein-related health issues.

Mr Manj Gohel, a Vascular Surgeon at UK Vein Clinic, highlights the clinic’s ethos: “As vascular specialists, we recognise that vein disease can significantly affect both physical and mental well-being. Our mission is to provide the latest, minimally-invasive treatments and the very best clinical care to more people across the country.”

The clinic adopts a “walk-in walk-out” model, known as “the smart choice for healthy veins,” underscoring the importance of early clinical intervention. UK Vein Clinic is breaking new ground by making advanced treatments more accessible and affordable, focusing on both accessibility and fairness.

For additional details about the UK Vein Clinic and its objectives, visit www.ukveinclinic.com or reach out at 0208 1873999.

About UK Vein Clinic

UK Vein Clinic, headquartered on London’s Harley Street, is a leading provider of varicose vein treatment, committed to providing excellent clinical outcomes for varicose vein treatments. With a focus on accessibility, the clinic provides the latest cutting-edge techniques for minimally-invasive treatments across the country.