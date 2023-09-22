Unlocking the Secrets to Fresh Breath and Pearly Whites: Insights from an NHS Doctor

An astute NHS physician has divulged the keys to banishing bad breath and maintaining a dazzling smile, shedding light on a common misstep that many inadvertently make in their oral care regimen.

This sagacious GP, known as Doctor Sooj in the online realm, imparts his wisdom to an eager audience of 52,000 on TikTok (@doctorsooj).

In a brief but enlightening video, the 32-year-old practitioner hailing from Hertfordshire offers a crucial revelation regarding a pervasive mistake that can lead to unsightly teeth stains. Furthermore, he unveils the unexpected risks of consuming fruit in relation to our dental health.

Contrary to common practice, which often entails a vigorous tooth brushing session after indulging in sugary and acidic fruits, Dr. Sooj issues a stern caution against this habit.

Responding to a follower’s lament about sensitive teeth following a bout of “fruit binge-eating” and subsequent tooth whitening, he cautions, “The acidity present in fruits can be highly erosive and detrimental to your tooth enamel.

“When you brush your teeth right after consuming sugary or acidic foods, you’re essentially massaging that acid into your teeth. This erosion gradually wears down your enamel, ultimately unveiling the dentine layer beneath, resulting in a yellowish hue.”

The doctor further warns that such practices can pave the way for an array of dental woes, including cavities and the accumulation of dental plaque.

In a plea, he beseeches, “Please desist from using abrasive toothpaste.”

In another informative post, the doctor imparts invaluable guidance on how to combat halitosis effectively.

He advises, “To bid farewell to bad breath, here are some essential steps to follow:

Gently brush your teeth and gums at least twice daily, dedicating two minutes to this vital task.

Consider incorporating an antimicrobial mouthwash or toothpaste into your oral hygiene routine.

Don’t forget to schedule regular dental check-ups to maintain optimal oral health.

Employ a tongue cleaner or scraper to delicately clean your tongue at least once each day.

For those who wear dentures, meticulous cleaning and removing them at night are paramount.”

Dr. Sooj’s expertise extends beyond oral care, as he previously captivated TikTok audiences with insights into the frequency and underlying causes of human flatulence.

In a video that garnered a remarkable 587,000 views, he shares, “The NHS attests that the average individual expels gas between five and fifteen times daily, although some may exceed this range without cause for concern.

“However, excessive flatulence can signal underlying conditions. Individuals with lactose intolerance or coeliac disease are often more prone to flatulence. It can also be indicative of issues such as constipation, consumption of challenging-to-digest foods, and irritable bowel syndrome.”