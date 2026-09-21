Cleaning is not always the answer when gutters keep leaking

Homeowners preparing their properties for autumn face a practical maintenance decision when guttering leaks: does the system need clearing, repairing or replacing?

Booking another clean may seem the obvious response to water escaping from a gutter. However, a damaged joint, loose fitting or broken downpipe can remain a problem even after leaves and debris have been removed.

Mike Harris Guttering Services provides local gutter repairs, including work on leaking joints, loose gutter sections and damaged downpipes. Its service information describes repair options ranging from individual faults to replacement guttering.

The difference matters because the work should match the cause. A blocked outlet may need clearance. A separated joint may need repair. A deteriorated section may require replacement. Describing where and how water escapes gives a repair enquiry a clearer starting point.

The company’s repair services include reattaching guttering, replacing sections, repairing or replacing downpipes and working with different gutter materials, including cast iron. Quotes depend on the damage, materials and extent of the proposed work.

For homeowners, a useful record can be made without working at height. Note the location of the leak, whether the gutter appears loose or misshapen and whether overflow occurs along the top edge or water drips from underneath a joint.

These observations are not a diagnosis, but they can help explain the fault to an installer. If the same area has been cleaned or repaired before, the date and description of that work are also useful information.

A repair quote should make the scope understandable. Customers can ask which part needs attention, whether any existing section can remain in use and what work is included in the price. This gives them a clearer basis for comparing recommendations.

A larger replacement may be appropriate when damage is extensive, but the size of the bill alone does not explain why replacement is needed. Owners should be able to understand how the proposed work relates to the condition of their guttering.

The same applies to repeat repairs. If a joint continues to leak, asking whether alignment, support or a neighbouring section needs investigation can help move the enquiry beyond another temporary fix.

Autumn is a useful point to review known faults because guttering is part of the route that carries rainfall away from the building. An unresolved leak can continue wetting the same area whenever the system is in use.

Mike Harris offers emergency repair support, with local availability to be confirmed when booking. Homeowners with loose or visibly damaged guttering should explain that clearly when contacting the team, rather than describing the job only as cleaning.

For a free quote and information about repair availability, call Mike Harris Guttering Services on 0800 157 7792 or visit its gutter repair page.