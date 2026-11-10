New research reveals ‘Carpet Regret’ is Britain’s top interior design mistake

New research has revealed that carpet and flooring errors are Britain’s number one interior design regret. Of respondents who named a home style blunder this year, 27.6% pointed directly to their choice of carpet or flooring.

This makes flooring mistakes more than double as common as paint errors, with just 12.2% of homeowners regretting a wall colour.

While changing a room’s palette is a relatively quick fix, living with the wrong flooring has proven to be a long-term headache for UK households, blending high replacement costs with everyday practical issues like wear, staining, and outdated trends.

Commenting on the findings, Paul Humphries at Best4Flooring said: “While picking the wrong wall colour costs a £30 tin of paint and a free Sunday, getting your flooring wrong is a far more costly and disruptive mistake. Floors take the brunt of daily life, from pets and spillages to heavy foot traffic.

“When a trend doesn’t age well or a material isn’t fit for purpose, the regret sets in quickly. At Best4Flooring, we always advise homeowners to prioritise longevity, style, and foot-traffic demands over short term social media trends.”

Paul shared his advice on how to avoid ‘flooring regret’:

“Firstly, match the material to the traffic, not just aesthetics. High traffic areas like hallways and kitchens require a hard wearing option like LVT Flooring or high-grade vinyl, while bedrooms can tolerate softer, deep pile carpets.

“Secondly, test samples in real light. Floor colours shift dramatically between natural daylight and artificial evening light so always test large swatches in the target room for at least 48 hours.

“Finally, think beyond social media trends. High contrast statement floors look striking on camera but can quickly date a property or show everyday dirt, leading to premature buyer’s remorse.”