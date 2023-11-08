NSWUK Unveils State-of-the-Art Burglar Alarms to Tackle Break-Ins

In the year 2023 alone, England and Wales have witnessed a staggering 191,490 reported home burglaries, equating to an average of 525 burglaries occurring every day – essentially, a home break-in happening every 165 seconds. Furthermore, commercial and business burglaries have also been on the rise, with over 109,391 incidents reported in the UK, making it the second most frequently reported crime, right after shoplifting.

In response to this escalating crisis, Chris Boyd established NSWUK in 2000. Chris’s unwavering dedication to his profession, strong work ethic, and meticulous attention to detail swiftly earned NSWUK a reputation for delivering exceptional services to its clients, leading to rapid company growth.

With a team of professionally trained experts specialising in door entry, access control, and gate safety, NSWUK is well-prepared to provide tailored security solutions to meet the unique needs of their clients. In addition to their existing services, they have introduced cutting-edge burglar alarms to enhance safety and security for their clients and customers.

NSWUK Burglar Alarms:

NSWUK offers professional monitored alarm systems in West Yorkshire, Huddersfield, and the surrounding areas. They design, install, repair, and service monitored alarm systems. But what types are available, and which one suits you best?

HKC Alarms:

These alarms are authorised by licensed HKC alarm system installers and feature advanced burglar alarm technology that can be monitored through a smartphone app. Users can access incident reports, arm and disarm their burglar alarms, and even receive notifications and images in case of an alarm activation, ensuring a secure and efficient system. The HKC 10270, being a Grade 2 alarm panel, can be professionally monitored with an ARC (Alarm Receiving Centre), which can lead to a police response in case of a break-in.

Ajax Alarms:

NSWUK is a Certified Installer of cutting-edge Ajax alarm systems. These state-of-the-art burglar alarms can be monitored through a smartphone app, allowing users to arm and disarm the system, view an event log, and receive notifications and photos if the alarm is triggered. This feature aids in reporting incidents to the authorities. The Hub 2 Plus is their most popular model, equipped with advanced technology that responds to high-alert threats, making it ideal for commercial and business properties as well.

Burglar Alarm Maintenance:

To ensure the best care for their alarm systems, NSWUK offers maintenance services and packages. Their friendly and professionally trained team is dedicated to providing top-notch service to their clients.

Chris Boyd, Founder of NSWUK, emphasises the importance of these burglar alarms in today’s security landscape, saying, “Now more than ever, it’s essential to think ahead when it comes to safety and security, whether it’s for your own home or your beloved business.”

He adds, “My continual pursuit of knowledge and drive for self-improvement has helped NSW UK grow from strength to strength over the years, which will hopefully contribute to addressing the UK’s break-in epidemic. I feel this is reflected within the burglar alarm designs, resulting in a fuss free, safe system.”

For more information on NSWUK’s burglar alarms and systems, please visit their website.