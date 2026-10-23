Sloane & Sons Spotlights Teak Adirondack Range as Demand Grows for Relaxed, Year-Round Garden Seating

Sloane & Sons, the Staffordshire supplier of Grade A teak outdoor furniture, is putting its range of Adirondack garden chairs in the spotlight, highlighting a classic design that combines reclined comfort with the durability of solid teak.

The collection includes the Adirondack Teak Garden Chair with Ottoman, currently priced at £349 from £499, and the Adirondack Teak Chair Set with Ottomans and Table, currently £799 from £999. Both qualify for free next-day delivery when ordered before 2pm.

A classic design with a loyal following

The Adirondack chair is recognisable by its sloped seat, tall fan-shaped back and wide, flat arms. Originally associated with American porches and lakeside retreats, the design is also known as the Aerodeck chair, the American porch chair or simply the lawn chair. Its popularity in British gardens has grown steadily as more households look to create relaxed outdoor living spaces.

The appeal lies in the way the chair is shaped. The backwards-sloping seat cradles the body, while the high back supports the shoulders and allows most people to rest their head comfortably. The wide arms are large enough to hold a drink or a book, and the back on Sloane & Sons chairs can be adjusted to suit a more upright or more reclined position.

A high seating option

The seat height of the Adirondack design also makes it a practical option for anyone who finds low garden chairs awkward to get in and out of. Because Sloane & Sons chairs are made from natural teak rather than painted resin or plastic, they begin life as a warm honey brown and gradually weather to a soft silver. The company describes the result as a timeless chair rather than a trend-led one.

Matching ottomans are included with the chair and set, allowing customers to stretch out fully, and the set adds a table so that drinks and snacks are always within reach. Customers can use a single chair in a quiet corner or build a coordinated seating group around a lawn, patio, decking or fire pit.

Why teak?

Teak has long been regarded as one of the best timbers for outdoor furniture. It produces natural oils that protect it from rain, sun and changing temperatures, and it resists rot and pests without the need for paint or varnish. It can stay outdoors all year round with minimal care. Sloane & Sons uses Grade A teak, which is cut from the dense heartwood of the tree and is the most stable and durable grade available. All of its timber is sustainably sourced.

Aftercare is simple. A wash with warm soapy water and a soft brush in spring removes dirt and algae. Owners who like the silver patina can leave the wood to weather naturally, while those who want to preserve the original colour can apply a teak protector once or twice a year.

Answers to common questions

To help customers decide, Sloane & Sons has set out answers to the questions it hears most often. An Adirondack chair is a low, wide outdoor chair with a sloped seat, high fan-shaped back and wide armrests, built for a relaxed, reclined sitting position. The angled seat and backrest support a reclined posture, and the wide armrests provide somewhere to rest an arm or a drink. Matching ottomans and footstools are available, and the chairs suit patios, decking, lawns and areas around fire pits.

A company with more than 30 years of experience

Sloane & Sons has supplied teak garden furniture for more than 30 years, and its customers include organisations such as the BBC, the NHS and Network Rail as well as private households. The company says its approach is to prioritise quality over quantity: solid teak furniture with traditional joinery that is made to last, rather than low-cost pieces that need replacing every few seasons.

For buyers comparing options, the company suggests thinking about the cost per year of use. A well-made teak chair that remains in good condition for a decade or more can compare very favourably with cheaper alternatives that crack, fade or warp after a few summers, and it avoids the waste associated with repeated replacement.

Complementing the wider range

The Adirondack chairs sit alongside a wider range of garden seating that includes benches in two to five-seater sizes, curved banana benches, steamer chairs and sun loungers, as well as teak dining furniture, tables and accessories. Customers can add seat cushions, covers, throws and teak protection products, and personalisation options including carved inscriptions and brass plaques are available on selected benches.

Delivery and guarantee

Selected products qualify for free next-day delivery when ordered before 2pm, and all items are covered by a 12-month warranty. The company’s team can be contacted by telephone or through its website for advice on sizes, styles and care. The full Adirondack range can be viewed and ordered online at gardenbenches.com.