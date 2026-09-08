Swindon’s Clay Ground Is Quietly Wrecking Its Driveways, Says Local Installer

SWINDON, 8 September 2026 – Most of Swindon’s housing sits on heavy clay, and a local driveway installer says that one fact explains more of the cracked concrete, sunken block paving and crumbling tarmac across the town than poor workmanship ever will. RPS Resin Driveways has published a set of free guides for homeowners covering why driveways fail on Swindon’s ground, what a new one should cost, and the council rules that catch people out.

The timing is deliberate. Autumn is when the clay under the town starts taking on water again after a dry summer, and when the season’s cracks and dips are easiest to spot.

“People assume a cracked driveway means someone did a bad job,” said James, who runs RPS Resin Driveways. “Sometimes that’s true. But in Swindon the ground itself is the problem. The clay under Stratton, Walcot, Toothill, Freshbrook and most of the newer estates swells when it’s wet and shrinks when it’s dry, and it does that every single year. A rigid slab of concrete has no way to cope with that.”

Clay shrinkage is the most common cause of subsidence claims in the UK. Houses are built on foundations designed to deal with it. Driveways are not. They sit a few inches into the ground, right in the layer that moves.

What a driveway on clay actually needs

The company says the surface a homeowner picks matters less than what goes underneath it. Its guidance on resin bound driveways in Swindon calls for a minimum of 100 to 150mm of compacted, permeable stone beneath the finished surface, so rainwater drains through rather than sitting on the clay and swelling it further.

“The quote that’s a thousand pounds cheaper is nearly always cheaper because the sub-base is thinner or missing,” James said. “You won’t see the difference on the day it’s finished. You’ll see it two winters later. Any installer quoting in this town should be able to tell you exactly how deep they’re digging and what they’re putting back in. If they can’t, walk away.”

The firm has completed more than 800 resin installations across Swindon and the surrounding Wiltshire towns, and provides a 10-year workmanship guarantee alongside a 15-year guarantee on the resin system itself.

Three rules that catch Swindon homeowners out

The guides also cover the paperwork, which James says holds up more jobs than the weather does.

Since October 2008, paving over a front garden larger than five square metres with an impermeable surface has needed planning permission. Permeable surfaces, including resin bound stone laid over a free-draining base, are exempt. Properties in Swindon’s conservation areas, including parts of Old Town and the Railway Village, may still need consent.

Dropping the kerb is a separate job with its own paperwork. Swindon Borough Council charges £203 for a residential vehicle crossing licence, the fee is not refunded if the application is turned down, and the driveway has to measure at least five metres from the back of the pavement to the house and 2.5 metres across before the council will consider it. Only a contractor licensed to work on the public highway can cut the kerb.

And resin bound surfacing cannot go down in the rain or when the ground is near freezing, so anyone hoping to have a driveway finished before Christmas needs to book by mid-autumn.

What it costs

Published guide prices from the company put resin bound surfacing at between £100 and £300 per square metre, with most Swindon homes landing between £2,500 and £12,000 once groundwork is included. The biggest swing in that range is what is already there. A sound concrete base can sometimes be overlaid, while a failed block paved drive on wet clay needs digging out and rebuilding from scratch. The company’s resin driveway cost guide breaks the figures down by driveway size and existing surface.

“Honestly, I’d rather someone read the guides and got a fair job from a competitor than paid us without understanding what they were buying,” James said. “The town has enough driveways that failed inside five years. We’d like fewer of them.”

Homeowners can request a free site survey and written quote through the RPS Resin Driveways website or by calling 01793 939296.