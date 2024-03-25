Cheshire Law Firm Celebrates as In-House Talent Achieves Solicitor Status

Manleys, a Cheshire-based firm renowned for its expertise in commercial litigation and media law, is thrilled to announce that one of their own, a talent nurtured within the firm, has successfully qualified as a solicitor.

Starting his journey at Manleys as a paralegal, George Leeming rapidly proved his mettle, earning a training contract and subsequently qualifying as a solicitor, now serving in that capacity within the firm.

In his current role, George is tasked with a diverse portfolio including commercial litigation, sports law, and drafting commercial contracts. Mark Manley, the Managing Director, regards him as an ‘invaluable addition to the team’.

Expressing his admiration, Mr Manley stated, “George has really impressed from early on with us. He has undertaken some fabulous work particularly in the sports arena from assisting on a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, drafting agreements for pre-season friendly matches for a Premier League club, and working on an injunction application for an England international footballer.

“He has quicky developed a rapport with some of our football agent clients and has assisted on a number of player transfer transactions and some contract issues. He is a valuable member of the team, and we are delighted he has chosen to continue his career development with the firm.”