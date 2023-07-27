Meysan Partners Ventures into London with Fast-growing Middle East Firm, Responding to Client Demand for a Top-tier UK Base

Today marks the launch of Meysan Partners’ London office, the firm’s first venture outside of the Middle East. With a focus on heavyweight commercial and investor-state disputes, Meysan London aims to apply its expertise in international litigation and arbitration to the most intricate cross-border cases. The office is dedicated to serving the interests of corporates, investors, funds, state-owned entities, and high-net-worth individuals, providing them with reliable and positive outcomes as a trusted partner.

Founder Bader El-Jeaan expressed pride in the success of their business in the region and highlighted that international expansion has always been part of their vision. London, being a highly evolved and vibrant market, was a natural choice driven by client demand. Meysan believes that establishing a presence in the city will strengthen their offerings, enabling them to better assist clients with their most complex and challenging disputes.

Leading the London team is seasoned disputes expert, John Reynolds, who takes on the roles of London Managing Partner and firmwide Head of International Disputes. With over 15 years of experience at White & Case as Head of the London Litigation Department and Global Co-Head of the Financial Institutions Practice, Reynolds has a proven track record of helping clients resolve complex issues. He is a well-connected member of the global dispute resolution community.

Reynolds aims to establish Meysan as a destination firm for corporate and M&A disputes, investor-state arbitration, finance litigation, shareholder disputes, investigations, crisis management, fraud and competition litigation, and international commercial arbitration. He will be supported by experienced disputes lawyer, Oliver Green, and a dedicated operational team tasked with propelling the firm’s growth.

In Reynolds’ words, London stands as one of the premier locations for international litigation and arbitration, remaining a significant player in global dealmaking. Coupled with the rapid economic growth and influence of the Middle East as a global business powerhouse, this presents a unique market opportunity for Meysan.

With the abundance of legal talent in London, Meysan aims to match the rapid growth it has experienced in the Middle East over the past few years. The firm’s focus on deals and disputes makes it an attractive option for industry-leading litigation and corporate teams who seek a change from the challenges and established ways of working within larger competitors.

El-Jeaan concludes by emphasizing their agility, ambition, and progressiveness in the ever-changing legal profession. As the region gains a stronger reputation, Meysan hopes to attract professionals who embrace this momentum, offering an exciting proposition to prospective team members.