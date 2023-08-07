Sara Lewis KC Takes Helm as Head of St Philips Chambers

St Philips Chambers is thrilled to officially announce the appointment of Sara Lewis KC as its new Head of Chambers. With a remarkable career specialising in family law, Sara brings a wealth of experience and respect to her new role. Having been called to the Bar in 1996 and achieving Silk status in 2021, she is undoubtedly a distinguished legal professional.

Expressing her gratitude and enthusiasm for her new position, Sara Lewis KC stated, “I am deeply honoured to assume the role of Head of Chambers and eagerly anticipate leading such a talented group of barristers and staff. Taking on the stewardship of a thriving chambers is a privilege, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the outgoing Head, Richard Atkins KC, for skillfully navigating St Philips Chambers through the challenges posed by the Covid years.”

St Philips Chambers proudly upholds its commitment to the Women in Law Pledge, and Sara’s appointment as Head follows last year’s elevation of Yolanda Pemberton as Chair of their Management Committee and Board of Directors. These appointments exemplify the set’s unwavering dedication to fostering the potential of its female members.

With Sara Lewis KC at the helm, St Philips Chambers is poised to embark on an exciting journey of growth and excellence. We extend our warmest congratulations to Sara and look forward to witnessing her exceptional leadership in action.

For more information about Sara Lewis KC, please visit: https://st-philips.com/our_people/sara-lewis-kc/