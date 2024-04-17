HT Legal Ltd Achieves Landmark Success in Sequence Financial Management Claims through FSCS

HT Legal Ltd, a pioneering firm in the financial services claims sector, today announced a notable victory, marking their 11th successful claim on behalf of clients against Sequence Financial Management via the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). These claims are linked to investments in The Resort Group, promoted by the unregulated introducer, First Pension Review Services, as highlighted on BBC’s Panorama in July 2016.

“This marks a significant milestone after three years of diligent efforts,” said Tony Carter, Managing Director of HT Legal Ltd.

“While this represents a considerable win, we must remember that thousands of clients who have lost money with financial advisers haven’t come forward yet. Our team of experts simplifies the process. We offer a no-obligation assessment, which clients can schedule on our website, Claimmyloss.co.uk.”

Following an 18-month review by the FSCS, which initially dismissed all claims, HT Legal Ltd successfully appealed, arguing that The Resort Group was actually an Unregulated Collective Investment Scheme. In January 2024, the FSCS acknowledged and upheld the first of HT Legal’s client claims.

Despite the increased costs and effort required for their appeal, HT Legal has maintained their commitment to not impose any additional fees on their clients.

Tony added: “We know that some of our competitors have chosen to take more aggressive action which has resulted in their clients having to pay additional charges. We always believed we would see a positive outcome and wanted to remain focused on our clients getting the best financial result.”

Despite these achievements, challenges persist with around 300 clients affected and claims ranging between £5,000 and £300,000. Although the FSCS caps compensation at £85,000 per claim, many clients may still suffer significant financial losses. HT Legal Ltd continues its relentless pursuit of justice for every client.

Tony continued: “While we celebrate this victory, our mission continues. We are committed to helping all affected clients get the justice they deserve. We encourage anyone who has lost money with financial advisers to reach out to us for support.”

For further details or to book an assessment, please visit Claimmyloss.co.uk.