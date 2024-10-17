Five Fantastic Lawyers® Celebrates Growth with Over 5,000 Law Firms and 500+ Enhanced Listings

Five Fantastic Lawyers® is delighted to announce a major milestone in its expansion, with its independent legal directory now featuring more than 5,000 law firms and over 500 individual lawyers with enhanced profile listings.

Following the recent acquisition of FindLaw by Internet Brands, Five Fantastic Lawyers® marks this significant achievement as part of a broader strategy, driven by new private investment. This funding will help the platform continue to improve user experience, provide more opportunities for law firms and lawyers to showcase their expertise, and support ambitious plans for future growth.

Founder Gav Ward, an experienced former lawyer with a background in the legal sector and digital marketing, commented:

“The additional investment we’ve secured for FiveFantasticLawyers.com has allowed us to take our platform to new heights. Though I continue to balance my full-time role helping law firms succeed through MLT Digital, I am proud of the significant growth Five Fantastic Lawyers® has achieved. The site upholds its independence with rigorously maintained editorial standards, training our web researchers to find the best attorneys for the five spots for each main practice area and location. All profiles are merit-based, with no option for lawyers to pay for inclusion in these rankings.”

“While some may compare Five Fantastic Lawyers® to established directories like FindLaw or Martindale-Hubbell, we are proud of our unique approach and our milestone of surpassing 1 million visits.”

The platform features five top legal professionals in each practice area and location, including business lawyers, employment lawyers, family and divorce lawyers, fractional general counsel (GCs), high net worth estate planning lawyers, immigration and visa lawyers, managing partners, personal injury lawyers, and private client lawyers specialising in wills and estate planning.

Ward added: “Building on our success in the legal sector, we’re expanding our approach to other essential service industries with the launch of FiveFantastic.com. Our mission now extends beyond law, helping people find the best professionals in crucial services like roofing, electrical work, plumbing, veterinary care, and more across major cities in the UK, US, and Australia.”

“With our unique 5-point review process and a dedicated team of research assistants, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards as we grow. Having recently surpassed 1 million visits, Five Fantastic Lawyers® is proud to be a trusted resource for both legal expertise and wider professional services, and we look forward to continuing to meet the needs of a growing number of users across the UK, US, and Australia.”