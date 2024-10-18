Tim Peake to Lead Timeline’s Adviser 3.0 Conference in 2025

Timeline is excited to announce the return of its flagship event, Adviser 3.0, set to take place on 15th May 2025 at Magazine London. This dynamic conference is designed to provide financial planners with actionable insights and inspiration. The event will feature Major Tim Peake, the renowned astronaut, as the keynote speaker. Other notable speakers include Dr Meghaan Lurtz, a top US expert in financial psychology, as well as industry leaders Abraham Okusanya and Brett Davidson, among many others.

Participants will be able to customise their experience, choosing from over 20 sessions spread across five stages. The conference will focus on important topics in financial planning such as AI, technology, business growth, profitability, wealth transfer, succession planning, and client engagement, all with practical advice for today’s advisory firms.

The event will take on a vibrant Rio Carnival theme, creating an energetic atmosphere for learning, networking, and enjoying delicious food. The programme runs from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, followed by a drinks reception and a lively after-party until 10:00 pm.

Abraham Okusanya, CEO of Timeline and host of Adviser 3.0, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to present such a rich and diverse line-up of speakers to the UK advice community. Major Tim Peake’s experiences are truly inspirational, and his insights will beautifully complement the practical sessions we have planned. After two years of learning and fine-tuning, we’re confident this year’s event will exceed all expectations. Tickets are on sale now – they won’t last, so don’t miss out on being part of something amazing.”

For further details and to purchase tickets, visit the Adviser 3.0 website.