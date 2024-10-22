HITEC Names Marcelo De Santis as 2024 Member of the Year

The Hispanic Technology Executive Council (HITEC) is delighted to announce that Marcelo De Santis has been named the HITEC 2024 Member of the Year. This distinguished award recognises his significant contributions to the technology industry, as well as his steadfast dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion within the technology sector.

De Santis has been an influential figure in the tech world, exhibiting exceptional leadership and innovation throughout his career. As a committed member of HITEC, he has been instrumental in mentoring and supporting the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders. His work has not only increased the visibility of Hispanic professionals within the sector but has also helped to create a more inclusive and diverse technological landscape.

“We are thrilled to recognise Marcelo De Santis as the HITEC 2024 Member of the Year,” said Rosa Ramos-Kwok, HITEC Chair. “Marcelo’s dedication to excellence, innovation, as well as his passion for diversity and inclusion have made a significant impact on our community. His leadership and vision continue to inspire us all.”

De Santis is an accomplished technology leader, investor, author, and certified executive coach with more than two decades of global experience in spearheading digital transformation and innovation. He most recently held the position of Chief Digital Officer at ThoughtWorks, where he led the company’s Global Digital Transformation Practice. Before ThoughtWorks, he held key leadership roles as Chief Information and Digital Officer at major corporations such as Kraft Foods Group, Mondelēz International, and Pirelli.

In addition to his professional achievements, De Santis is a strong advocate for social responsibility. He is actively involved in projects that support underrepresented communities and promote educational opportunities within the technology sector. His commitment to making a positive societal impact is evident in every aspect of his work.

For more details on HITEC and the Member of the Year award, please visit www.hitecglobal.org.