INTELLITHING Transforms AI/ML and Generative AI Development with No-Code Platform

INTELLITHING, a trailblazing no-code platform designed to make AI/ML and generative AI development accessible to all, is set to revolutionise the way businesses engage with artificial intelligence. As AI integration becomes increasingly essential across various industries, INTELLITHING aims to empower organisations by providing an affordable, scalable, and user-friendly solution that requires no technical expertise.

In the current AI and machine learning development landscape, many businesses face significant hurdles. The process often involves steep costs, complicated development methods, and disjointed tools that hinder smooth integration and scalability. These obstacles prevent businesses from fully harnessing the power of AI.

“Developing AI has traditionally been a time-consuming and resource-intensive endeavour, available only to those with deep pockets and technical expertise,” says Saeid Jamali, CEO of INTELLITHING. “With INTELLITHING, we’re removing these barriers by creating a unified, no-code platform that allows anyone to build, integrate, and deploy AI applications in minutes—no PhD or specialist required.”

INTELLITHING is reshaping AI/ML development with its patent-pending drag-and-drop platform, allowing businesses to craft custom AI solutions without any coding. The intuitive interface enables users to build, integrate, and deploy AI models and generative AI applications almost instantly. What once took six months of development can now be completed in just six minutes, cutting costs by as much as 90%.

The platform offers a complete ecosystem for AI development, from data cleansing and machine learning model training to workflow management and immediate deployment, making INTELLITHING the “Wix.com” of AI.

INTELLITHING is already making significant strides in industries such as insurance. By utilising generative AI, companies are improving their underwriting, risk management, and claims processing, leading to increased efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

The platform is particularly beneficial for sectors that deal with complex, data-intensive processes. Whether streamlining operations, improving decision-making, or creating personalised customer experiences, INTELLITHING allows businesses to unlock the full potential of AI without facing the usual technical or financial barriers.

The global market for applied generative AI is projected to reach £90 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of 35%. With its unique approach, INTELLITHING is well-positioned to capitalise on this rapidly growing market. The platform not only drives productivity but also redefines how businesses utilise AI for cost-efficiency and operational enhancement.

“Generative AI has the potential to transform industries across the board,” says Jamali. “By providing businesses with the tools to easily build and deploy AI, we’re enabling them to drive innovation, improve workflows, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”

INTELLITHING has secured £300,000 in funding from leading investors across Europe and is now opening up further investment opportunities via Crowdcube to accelerate its growth and innovation.

As part of its expansion plan, INTELLITHING is inviting investors and supporters to join the AI revolution via Crowdcube. The company’s crowdfunding campaign offers the public an opportunity to invest in a platform that is poised to transform the future of AI development.

To learn more about INTELLITHING’s vision or to invest, visit the Crowdcube campaign page here: Crowdcube Campaign Link.