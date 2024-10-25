Capital One Named 2024 HITEC Corporation of the Year

The Hispanic Technology Executive Council (HITEC) has today announced that it has selected Capital One as the 2024 HITEC Corporation of the Year. Capital One has been recognised for its exceptional leadership and dedication to HITEC, the Hispanic community, and for its significant contributions to technology, innovation, and inclusivity.

As an industry leader, Capital One actively champions equity, inclusion, and diversity through various company-wide programmes aimed at attracting, retaining, and developing diverse talent at every level. The company regularly organises events and training opportunities for technologists, including hackathons, coding workshops, and professional development sessions on interviewing and CV writing.

Capital One has been a committed partner of HITEC since 2016. In addition to being a member of HITEC’s Corporate Advisory Board, Capital One has hosted several HITEC Leadership Summits, including the 2024 Autumn Leadership Summit this week. These events bring together hundreds of Hispanic leaders from around the country to network, share knowledge, and find inspiration. Additionally, Capital One has supported HITEC by helping to improve its data infrastructure, enhancing the organisation’s decision-making processes and developing programmes that advance its mission.

“Capital One’s collaboration with HITEC and the HITEC community embodies the spirit of the HITEC network,” said Omar Duque, HITEC President. “Capital One has been a progressive leader in digital transformation, innovation, and inclusion.”

HITEC annually honours organisations that excel in advancing technology while promoting diversity and inclusion. HITEC is pleased to celebrate Capital One as its 2024 Corporation of the Year.

“We deeply value our relationship with HITEC and the work they do to empower Hispanic technology professionals. We’re humbled by the recognition of our efforts within Tech at Capital One to diversify our workforce, and grateful for the opportunity to play a role in uplifting Hispanic Technologists,” said Chris Nims, Capital One Chief Information Security Officer and Executive Sponsor for Capital One’s Tech Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Council.

HITEC is dedicated to advancing the impact and power of Hispanic technology leaders, striving for lasting equity from the classroom to the boardroom. The organisation supports Hispanic technology professionals by providing access to a network of business leaders and decision-makers at the highest levels of the global economy.