Cuddle Creative Works Debuts New Line of Special Effects Equipment and Event Guns for Hire

Cuddle Creative Works, the creative and event consultancy arm of Scruffy Dog Creative Group, has proudly unveiled its latest collection of Confetti Guns, DJ Shotguns, and CO2 Blasters.

Ideal for parties and performances, these event props offer a stunning visual impact with each shot:

DJ Confetti Shotgun Pack: The Magic FX DJ Shotgun is an easy-to-use, handheld confetti launcher powered by 9V batteries. Excellent for creating a stage show production with a difference.

Confetti Gun Pack: The Magic FX Confetti Gun is the ideal choice for DJs and artists. Firing up to three electric confetti or streamer cannons, it can elevate any stage show design. Boasting a battery life of twelve hours, it is both an eye-catching and reliable event gun hire.

CO2 Pistol Pack: Cuddle’s CO2 gun hire offerings are lightweight with a comfortable grip. This CO2 gun releases clouds that can reach up to six metres high. The package contains a CO2 bottle-to-hose connector, providing a secure connection to any CO2 system. It also includes a male-to-female connector for easy setup and reliable performance.

CO2 Gun Pack: The Magic FX CO2 Gun II is a powerful CO2 blaster, releasing ice-cold CO2 smoke clouds up to 8 metres in the air. Easy to handle, this CO2 gun hire is a great way to surprise and captivate an audience. It also contains a CO2 bottle-to-hose connector and a male-to-female connector, a complete event prop hire solution.

Each of these props comes in a custom-made case to ensure premium protection at all times.

Daniel Leroy, Sales Manager at Cuddle, commented on the launch, saying: “This new range is very exciting for our business with the potential to take events and performances to the next level.”

For further details, visit https://cuddlecreativeworks.com/.