VibePay Introduces ‘Message All’ for Cost-Free Engagement

VibePay has introduced its newest feature, “Message All,” expanding its suite of fee-free messaging and payment tools aimed at helping creators, business owners, and entrepreneurs strengthen their audience connections. Building on its existing messaging capabilities, “Message All” enables users to compose a single message that can be sent directly to everyone they’ve transacted with—completely free. This feature is ideal for sharing timely updates, special offers, or announcements without incurring additional costs.

Since its launch yesterday, “Message All” has garnered overwhelmingly positive responses from the VibePay community. In a climate where social media algorithms often limit reach, this feature gives creators and sellers a direct, cost-free channel to engage with their supporters, boosting engagement without any added expense.

As the online economy rapidly expands, creators, freelancers, and small businesses increasingly rely on affordable, authentic connections with their audiences to drive growth. VibePay’s “Message All” empowers users to interact with their entire audience in real time, fostering direct connections without dependence on costly or algorithm-driven platforms.

“Message All” builds on VibePay’s fee-free messaging and payment tools. Until now, users could only message contacts individually; this feature now allows them to reach everyone they’ve transacted with simultaneously, at no cost. It’s perfect for sharing new product announcements, promoting events, or keeping loyal customers up to date with new offers.

“With ‘Message All,’ I can reach everyone who’s supported my work, without any extra costs or fees. It’s a game-changer for my business!” — [Waves38, Creator, and VibePay user]

“The ability to communicate freely with my entire audience helps me build loyalty and grow without worrying about extra fees.” — [Hannah, Entrepreneur and Small Business Owner]

Since its introduction, “Message All” has sparked enthusiastic responses within the VibePay community, with many users sharing how the fee-free feature has simplified their outreach and strengthened their audience engagement.

The “Message All” feature is just the start of VibePay’s mission to make engagement and community-building more accessible and affordable. Future updates will include additional features like embedded payment links, media options, and customisation tools, reinforcing VibePay as the preferred platform for creators and businesses seeking growth in the digital world without unnecessary costs.