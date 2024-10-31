Scared So What Expands Influence through Strategic Alliance with Access Cruise Inc.

SCARED SO WHAT Ltd. has announced that Shannon McKee, Founder and President of Access Cruise, Inc., along with her Chief Administration Officer, Eric Benedict, have attained certification as SSW Certified PCM Instructors. Access Cruise, Inc. is widely recognised in the travel industry for facilitating transformative partnerships that leverage connection, leadership, and trust to propel innovation and growth.

Dr. Grant Van Ulbrich, founder of SCARED SO WHAT Ltd, commented, “I could not be more honoured to announce the certification of both Shannon and Eric. I’ve known both personally and worked with them over my entire professional career in the cruise industry. They are exceptional leaders who work tirelessly to connect companies and destinations globally to the cruise industry. The team at Access Cruise champions change daily and becoming SSW Certified PCM Instructors further ensures the change they lead is inclusive of all involved and has the best chance for success.”

SCARED SO WHAT Ltd, headquartered in London, is a global consultancy specialising in technology and Personal Change Management (PCM), aiming to improve Organisational Change Management (OCM) through targeted executive and leadership coaching. The company assists individuals and organisations in managing inclusive change and fostering successful transformations. Dr. Van Ulbrich, also known for his TEDx presentations, has amassed over 1.5 million views on his TEDx talk and is a certified coach in transformational change.

The company’s innovative approach prioritises an individual’s autonomy to embrace or resist change, distinguishing itself from traditional, linear models of organisational change. This method benefits both individuals and organisations in implementing effective change, while enhancing customer satisfaction by harmonising sales practices with the customer journey.

Based in Miami, Access Cruise, Inc. is at the forefront of the travel industry with a reputation for forging influential partnerships and setting bold, innovative strategies. Their approach promotes collaboration that drives growth and reshapes success in the travel industry.

Shannon McKee, recognised as a prominent leader in the travel field, excels in creating impactful partnerships and utilising her extensive network to secure their success. She is celebrated for her high-profile role in developing new business opportunities and mentoring up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

“Innovation is the standard in the cruise industry; collectively we are in a perpetual state of transformation. This employee focused change management program puts employees at the centre of the transformative process and equips them with skills to use in all areas of their lives,” stated McKee. “We look forward to sharing this program with my colleagues in the travel industry.”

For further details on how Access Cruise, Inc. can create innovative partnerships for your business, please visit www.accesscruiseinc.com.

For more information on the SCARED SO WHAT model, the PCM programme, and certified instructors, please visit www.scaredsowhat.com.