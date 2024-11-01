New Cabin Space Ltd Launches to Offer Affordable Portable and Modular Buildings

The newly launched New Cabin Space Ltd has entered the market, providing portable and modular buildings under the leadership of owner and director Bob Ward, who brings substantial experience from the industry.

Bob Ward created New Cabin Space to fill the gap for affordable, high-quality prefabricated buildings without compromising customer service. The company plans to achieve this by offering premium products at prices that challenge industry expectations.

Based on his knowledge, Bob Ward noted that high costs in the industry are often due to large overheads and profit margins at other firms. By maintaining low overheads, New Cabin Space aims to provide quality buildings at competitive prices, passing on the benefits to customers.

“Our mission with New Cabin Space is to offer brand new high-quality portable and modular buildings at prices our customers can appreciate,” said Bob Ward. “Customers demand great service, speed of delivery and value for money, and we’re here to endeavour to exceed their expectations.”

New Cabin Space focuses on delivering new portable cabins and modular buildings to businesses needing flexible space solutions. Many portable cabins are available for prompt delivery, while custom-designed options can be manufactured in four to six weeks.

Backed by an experienced team with over 40 years of combined expertise, New Cabin Space is prepared to serve clients across the UK with quality and value.

For further details on New Cabin Space Ltd and its services, visit newcabinspace.co.uk.