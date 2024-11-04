Bluewater and ANOC partner to deliver sustainable drinking water solutions worldwide

At the 27th General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), held this week, Swedish water purification company Bluewater issued a compelling call for the Olympic community to adopt transformative hydration solutions to address the growing concerns over tap water quality and the negative impact of single-use plastic pollution.

This announcement coincided with the launch of a new four-year partnership between ANOC and Bluewater. The collaboration is founded on a shared commitment to advance technology-driven solutions for water purification, delivering sustainable, accessible, and health-centred drinking water across the global sports sector.

“Access to clean and sustainable drinking water is fundamentally intertwined with the international sporting community,” stated Philip Russell, Chief Purpose Officer at Bluewater Group.

“Athletes cannot train or compete effectively without proper hydration, and now, with contaminants increasingly appearing in municipal tap water and rising concerns over the health impacts of micro-plastics, it’s clear we urgently need to rethink how we provide drinking water for athletes, teams, staff, and volunteers.”

For over a decade, Bluewater has been at the forefront of innovating water purification systems that remove over 99% of contaminants from local water sources, eliminating the need for imported bottled water. Using reverse osmosis technology, Bluewater’s systems effectively filter out heavy metals, parasites, viruses, micro-plastics, and harmful chemicals like PFAS. The purified water is then remineralised and chilled, creating a refreshing and sustainable drinking water option. The Bluewater refillable stainless steel bottles, designed to last a lifetime, provide an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastics.

Gunilla Lindberg, Secretary General of ANOC, welcomed the partnership, saying, “ANOC is committed to sustainability and to offering a platform for National Olympic Committees to exchange best practices on this critical issue. The technology is evolving fast, and we are excited by Bluewater’s water purification solutions for athletes, staff, events, and venues. This partnership will support ANOC in reducing its carbon footprint while promoting solutions to plastic pollution.”

Trust in tap water is steadily declining. A 2024 study published in Nature Communications revealed that more than half of adults surveyed across 141 countries expect to face serious harm from their drinking water within the next two years. This diminishing confidence is pushing the unsustainable use of bottled water, with 600 billion plastic bottles consumed globally each year.

According to the United Nations Development Programme, only around 9% of the world’s plastic waste is recycled. The majority is either landfilled, incinerated, or ends up polluting the natural environment, including lakes, rivers, oceans, and the food system. Scientists have also raised concerns over the potential health effects of ingesting micro-plastic particles and their associated chemical contaminants.

Addressing these trends during his plenary session at the General Assembly, Philip Russell emphasised that Bluewater’s mission is to transform global access to clean, sustainable drinking water using innovative technologies. “We stand at a pivotal moment for the future of our planet and the health of our athletes,” he remarked.

“Through this exciting partnership with ANOC, we can lead the way towards a more sustainable approach to drinking water that prioritises both human health and the environment.”

At the General Assembly, Bluewater was joined by Global Brand Ambassador Ellie Aldridge, who recently won her first Olympic gold medal in Women’s Kite at the 2024 Paris Games. Having witnessed the devastating impact of single-use plastic pollution on the world’s oceans, Ellie now works with Bluewater to advocate for sustainable hydration practices across the sporting world. Bluewater’s water purification and dispensing systems were installed at the Cascais conference venue, allowing delegates to experience the technology first-hand and enjoy locally purified water.

Through its partnership with ANOC, Bluewater aims to encourage athletes and sports organisations to embrace more sustainable hydration habits, including using refillable bottles and adopting a mindful approach to water consumption. Together, the organisations aim to shift global perceptions of tap water safety, proving that, with appropriate purification technology, it can be a reliable and sustainable source of hydration for sport.