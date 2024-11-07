KYND Celebrated as One of the World’s Leading ESGFinTech Companies in Financial Services

KYND Limited, an innovator in cyber risk management, is pleased to announce its third consecutive inclusion in the esteemed 2024 ESGFinTech100 list. Curated by FinTech Global, this list highlights the top technology providers assisting the financial services sector in addressing complex environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. KYND’s recognition reflects its ongoing commitment to helping wealth managers, financial advisers, and their clients effectively detect, assess, and manage digital risks in a streamlined and impactful manner.

This latest accolade further solidifies KYND’s position as a leader in tackling cyber risk—an increasingly critical yet often underestimated ESG issue. As cyber-attacks grow in frequency and sophistication, organisations are becoming more aware of the link between cyber resilience and overall sustainability, operational stability, and stakeholder confidence. Within financial services specifically, effective cyber risk management has become essential to fulfilling ESG obligations and ensuring long-term value protection.

KYND’s groundbreaking technology offers a comprehensive view of an organisation’s cyber vulnerabilities, highlighting key risks and delivering actionable, prioritised recommendations for remediation. Unlike other solutions that rely on obscure scoring mechanisms, KYND employs proprietary risk data to deliver a transparent and accurate assessment of cyber risk. Whether for transaction due diligence, ongoing portfolio oversight, or third-party evaluations, KYND empowers wealth managers and financial advisers to take proactive control of cyber risk, integrating it seamlessly into ESG strategies.

Andy Thomas, CEO and Founder of KYND, stated: “We’re so delighted to be awarded with this honour by FinTech Global once more! Cyber risk is rapidly becoming one of the most financially material threats to modern businesses, but its importance in the ESG landscape is still not fully appreciated. At KYND, we’re passionate about helping companies bridge that gap, equipping them with the insights and tools they need to navigate today’s volatile cyber threat environment. Cyber risk management is not just a technical issue; it’s a core element of business resilience and ESG compliance. We will continue to innovate and deliver best-in-class solutions that support our partners in financial services to stay ahead of the curve and safeguard the value and stability of their organisations, as well as the wider cyber ecosystem.”

Richard Sachar, Director of FinTech Global, added: “ESG-focused frameworks like CSRD are becoming more common around the world. Financial institutions face mounting requirements for ESG reports and alignment to sustainability targets. The ESGFinTech100 serves as a crucial resource for senior management, helping them identify the leading ESG tech companies. The detailed company profiles offer insights into their solutions, the challenges they address, their operational regions, and more. This guide is essential for any organisation committed to achieving net-zero targets.”

Since last year’s ESGFinTech100 listing, KYND has been actively developing next-generation solutions aimed at redefining cyber risk approaches within the financial services industry. For further information on KYND’s cyber risk management solutions, visit here.