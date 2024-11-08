Emerge VC Secures Oversubscribed $73M Fund II to Propel Future of Work and Education Ventures

Emerge, a venture capital firm, has successfully closed its second global early-stage fund at $73 million, surpassing its target. The fund, backed by more than 100 top industry experts in the future of work and education, more than triples Emerge’s initial fund, boosting their total assets to $100 million.

The partners at Emerge come from diverse backgrounds, including immigrant and working-class families, and even refugees who saw education as a pathway to a brighter future. Their mission is to broaden access to opportunities by supporting pre-seed and seed-stage companies that are revolutionising learning access, equipping people for career progression, and empowering them to utilise AI in the workplace.

Key backers of Fund II include KfW Capital, Laerdal Invest, Jacobs Foundation, and Southern New Hampshire University. Over the past decade, Emerge has invested in more than 80 companies now valued collectively at over $2 billion, impacting over 31 million people globally. Its portfolio has seen multiple exits and includes ventures such as Solvely, Colossyan, and Popp, which are redefining career navigation and workplace learning through AI.

Emerge prides itself on its thesis-led and community-focused investment strategy. Unlike other venture capital firms, Emerge’s approach is supported by over 100 Venture Partners – seasoned operators behind some of the world’s leading future-of-work and learning companies, including the founders and CEOs of Udemy, Degreed, Trilogy, Beamery, and Kahoot, as well as CHROs and CLOs from Fortune 500 giants like Kraft Heinz, IBM, Boeing, and McDonald’s.

These Venture Partners actively engage with portfolio companies across their growth journey, helping to accelerate their path to product-market fit, Series A, and beyond. They provide insights into market research, help source potential deals, support due diligence, co-invest as angel investors, offer advisory support, and often join boards or become clients. With over half of the Venture Partners based in the US, Emerge is well-positioned to identify leading European founders and fuel their expansion into American and global markets.

The closing of Fund II follows multiple successful exits for Emerge, including Zavvy’s acquisition by Deel earlier this year, as well as numerous portfolio companies seeing significant up-rounds from leading investment firms. Examples include Yoto ($22M Series B led by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative); Edurino (€10.5M Series A led by DN Capital); Mattilda ($19M Series A led by GSV); and Unibuddy ($20M Series B led by Highland Europe).

Investments already out of Fund II include Colossyan , the AI video platform for workplace learning that enables users to create videos from text with AI avatars. In June this year, Colossyan announced a $22M Series A with new investors including Lakestar (known for their collaborations with leading companies such as Revolut and Spotify).

“AI is reshaping how we learn, find and do our jobs, and the companies that harness this shift will define the future. With the expertise of our Venture Partners – who’ve built some of the world’s leading future of work and learning companies – we’re equipping founders with the strategic insights they need to seize this unprecedented opportunity.”

– Jan Lynn-Matern, founder and GP

“The choices we make now about how to move forward as a society – whether we take everyone with us or not – will determine whether AI ultimately exacerbates or reduces inequalities. Working with Emerge to solve these challenges is one of the most rewarding experiences of my life: I get to do what I do best, coaching world-class entrepreneurs who are building companies that will define the future of work and learning. And it’s a pleasure to do so alongside a team that cares deeply about its mission and has access to the best entrepreneurs on the planet.”

– Christina Sass, CEO, International Youth Foundation; founder, Andela; Emerge VP

“Emerge has unrivalled dealflow and insights in this space, not to mention lived experience, which they bring together with a unique approach to investing: a world-leading Venture Partner community, gathered to support companies that help every individual adapt and thrive in an AI-powered world. It’s inspiring to be part of this community enabling me to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs to solve the biggest problems of our time.”

– Abakar Saidov, CEO, Beamery

“Emerge has been a great partner – their excellent reputation, deep understanding of the future of work and learning sector, ability to move quickly and the immense value added by their Venture Partners network were the main reasons we chose them over other funds at our Seed round.”

– Sean Hirons and Kharis Yanakidis, co-founders, MyEdSpa